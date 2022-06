Despite having his motorcycle completely destroyed by a drunk driver, it was a fortunate day for a Colorado State trooper who luckily escaped serious injury. The incident took place recently on Interstate 25 in El Paso County south of Colorado Springs while Trooper Dean McClain was stopped alongside the road to investigate a single-car crash just before midnight. Trooper McLain's BWM motorcycle was parked on the shoulder behind a tow truck that was loading the damaged vehicle from the accident.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO