Woman dies in Fort Worth following a fight with her sister

A woman has died in Fort Worth after a fight with her sister who is still on the run.

Fort Worth police say Porsha Smith was found stabbed at an apartment complex in east Fort Worth. She was rushed to JPS hospital where she died.

Detectives learned that Smith and her sister had been in a fight. The sister escaped from the apartment before police arrived but police know who she is so they're pretty sure they'll track her down. They're not saying what the fight was all about.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram