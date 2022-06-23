ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Woman dies in Fort Worth following a fight with her sister

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=494CMc_0gJcItff00

A woman has died in Fort Worth after a fight with her sister who is still on the run.

Fort Worth police say Porsha Smith was found stabbed at an apartment complex in east Fort Worth. She was rushed to JPS hospital where she died.

Detectives learned that Smith and her sister had been in a fight. The sister escaped from the apartment before police arrived but police know who she is so they're pretty sure they'll track her down. They're not saying what the fight was all about.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 5

change for life
2d ago

society is out of control,ppl,ppl.what's really happening in today's society. what are the real motives behind why that our so-called government is continuing to let things go unaccounted in today's time?it's more than felons get it off your chest..

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texasmetronews.com

Dallas murder suspect captured after police say he cut leg monitor while out on bond

A suspect in a capital murder case police say was on the run shortly after he was released from jail on bond was arrested again Thursday afternoon. James Moore was found in Northeast Dallas by the U.S. Marshals and taken into custody, Dallas police said. Moore was released from jail last week after Dallas County prosecutors announced they were not ready for his trial. That prompted state District Judge Ernie White to reduce Moore’s bail amount from $500,000 to $1,000.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Two dead following McKinney crash at US 380 and Stonebridge

Two people died in a Friday night car crash on eastbound US 380 at Stonebridge Drive, the McKinney Police Department announced. In a 9:40 p.m. statement, the department stated a sedan was traveling eastbound on US 380 slowing for the yellow light at Stonebridge drive when it was rear-ended by a pickup.
MCKINNEY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
timesnewsexpress.com

Crash off Lake Worth bridge closes 3 lanes on east I-820

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Three lanes on east I-820 were closed today after an RV crashed on a bridge over Lake Worth, police said. Fort Worth police said the RV was pulling a jet ski when it struck a wall and overturned. The RV was partially hanging off of...
FORT WORTH, TX
klif.com

Fort Worth PD Looking Missing 12-Year Old Girl

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Fort Worth Police have issued a missing child alert for 12-year old Aubree Trainer who was last seen in the 5700 block of Giddyup lane around 10pm on June 20. Aubrey is described as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, with medium-length auburn...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Shooting at Dallas Dave and Busters leaves 1 dead

DALLAS - One person is dead, and people were forced to run for their safety when shots were fired inside the popular Dave and Busters restaurant in northeast Dallas. A fight between two men reportedly led to the gunfire around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday inside the restaurant near Central Expressway and Walnut Hill Road.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sister#Violent Crime#Jps
CBS DFW

Denton County grand jury indicts boyfriend of drowning victim for murder

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Denton County grand jury indicted a man for murder on June 23 in connection to the drowning death of his girlfriend, Milcah Chepkemei Irui, 42.Her body was found at Little Elm Park on April 26.The oldest of five children, friends and family described Irui as humble and easygoing, with a fun-loving personality. Jeffrey Demunbrun, 49, also of Little Elm, was previously arrested for manslaughter on June 8 following an investigation. Law enforcement officials said their investigation is ongoing. 
DENTON COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

7-year-old in critical condition, unresponsive after being pulled out of community pool

EDGECLIFF VILLAGE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 7-year-old boy is in critical condition after going under water in a community pool in the small Tarrant Cuonty community of Edgecliff Village.MedStar got the call at 8:21 p.m. near the corner of Village Parkway and Stonegate Drive.According to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, the child was pulled from the pool unresponsive.CPR was started and the child was alert and crying on the way to Cook Children's Hospital.No word yet what led up to the incident.
EDGECLIFF VILLAGE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS DFW

Rowlett man who stalked, murdered ex-girlfriend pleads guilty to violent crimes

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Rowlett man pleaded guilty to two federal violent crime charges after he cyberstalked his ex-girlfriend and shot and stabbed her to death during a bitter custody dispute.Andrew Charles Beard, now 35, was charged with cyberstalking using a dangerous weapon resulting in death and with discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. On Wednesday, June 23, 2022, he pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Jan J. Boyle.According to plea papers, Beard admitted to cyberstalking and murdering his ex-girlfriend Alyssa Burkett, 24, in an attempt to gain custody over their daughter.On October 2, 2020, Beard placed...
ROWLETT, TX
CBS DFW

US 380 at Stonebridge Road in McKinney shut down for fatality crash

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Eastbound US 380 at Stonebridge Road in McKinney is shut down Friday evening, according to police. Two people were killed in a two car crash. A sedan was traveling eastbound on US 380, slowing for a yellow light at Stonebridge Road when it was rear-ended by a pick-up truck, police said on Twitter. The four passengers in the first car were transported to a hospital, but two in the backseat did not survive. The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured and was interviewed by detectives.  McKinney police are investigating the crash and said that intersection will be shut down 'for some time.'
MCKINNEY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Critical Missing- Angela McKinney

Mrs. McKinney has been located and is safe. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Mrs. Angela McKinney pictured above. On June 24, 2022, at about 8:00 PM, Mrs. McKinney was last seen in the 7200 block of Marvin D Love Frwy, Dallas Texas 75237. Mrs. McKinney left the area on foot in an unknown direction. Mrs. McKinney suffers from dementia and may be in need of assistance.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police arrest woman who committed aggravated robbery of a financial institution

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth Police Department South Division officers attempted to stop a car occupied by a woman who committed an aggravated robbery of a financial institution in the 7500 block of McCart Avenue on Tuesday.At about 10:25 p.m., the suspect failed to yield to police and led officers in a chase. Police said that the officers used spikes to disable the tires on the suspect's vehicle.  The suspect continued to drive on two flat tires.  About 30 minutes later, the suspect came to a stop near the intersection of Altamesa Boulevard and Westcreek Drive. There, the suspect was taken into police custody. There were no injuries and minimal damage to the suspect's vehicle. 
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead, 3 injured after shooting, car crash in Burleson

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person has died and at least three others are hurt after a shooting and car crash in Burleson. A spokesperson for the city said that there are three separate scenes on the street. There was a shooting in the 300 and 400 blocks of Wilshire Boulevard and the median of I-35 W. The crash happened at about 6 p.m. Friday at the 300 block of NE Wilshire Boulevard. The nature of the initial incident is still under investigation. Detectives are following up on multiple leads but the suspect remains at large.Officials ask that if anyone has any information in regards to the accident to contact Detective R. Martin 817-426-9392 or RMartin@burlesontx.com, or Johnson County Crime Stoppers at 800-794-8477 (TIPS).
BURLESON, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy