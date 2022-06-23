Charles “Chuck” G. Schober

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleCharles “Chuck” G. Schober of McKinney, Texas passed away June 13, 2022 at the age of 88. He was born on November 11, 1933 in West Orange, New Jersey. Chuck married Ann Kopriva on October 12th, 1953 in Bloomfield NJ. He served his country proudly in the United States Air Force...

