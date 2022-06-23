ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sonic remasters might include leaks for Sonic Frontiers

By GLHF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PU6sW_0gJc8Q0z00

Sonic Origins released today and already people have found what they think is new information about the upcoming Sonic Frontiers hidden within the game’s files.

Freshly released Sonic Origins is a collection of some of the most beloved 2D Sonic games including Sonic 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CD. Fans of classic Sonic games have been highly anticipating the game. Despite several re-releases of the first two Sonic games for the Sega Genesis, the third game hasn’t been distributed since 2009.

Licensing issues have allegedly prevented Sega from creating new versions of its beloved Sonic title. The common rumor is that Michael Jackson had a hand in creating the tracks for Carnival Night Zone, Ice Cap Zone, and the Ending Credits theme, though he has never been officially credited. In Sonic Origins these licensed songs have been replaced with newly written music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cn44O_0gJc8Q0z00

However, this is not the only change in the collection. There is a 3D menu island to explore, made from scratch for the collections. New missions and TV style animations are also included. The new release allows you to play in the original style with a set number of lives and continues, or in ‘anniversary mode’, which enables you to play without fear of a game over.

Since its release modders have been looking into the code of the game and discovered more than they anticipated. It appears that the 3D menu island is created using code for the as yet unreleased 3D Sonic game Sonic Frontiers. This was previously theorized by the community after it discovered both were being created by Sonic Team using Criware tools.

While it is normal for a company to reuse assets and shaders for multiple projects, the amount of information found seemingly related to Sonic Frontiers is surprising. A pastebin of the code, which has been published by Twitter user ahremic, shows a number of details that have not yet been officially released.

The code includes the names of classic characters such as Amy Rose, Knuckles and Big the Cat, of which only Amy has been officially revealed. Big is also connected to the word “fishing” making people suspect there will be a Big the Cat related fishing game in the upcoming open-world project.

Sonic Frontiers is scheduled for release this year with no confirmed date set. Sega has yet to comment on the leaks.

Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Elden Ring' Developer FromSoftware Says Mystery Game is in "Final Stages"

Not content with letting players rest after releasing their brutally difficult, widely beloved magnum opus Elden Ring in February, FromSoftware has a new game that's already in the "final stages." Hidetaka Miyazaki, president of FromSoftware and director for Elden Ring, Dark Souls, and Bloodborne among other giant titles for the studio, spoke with the Japanese outlet 4Gamer about various games in the works at the studio when he noted that this mystery title was developed alongside their smash hit and was already nearing completion.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Skull and Bones Reveal Rumored to Happen Soon

Ubisoft's Skull and Bones game may finally be getting another reveal within the next week or so, assuming new rumors are accurate. If so, this next reveal would be the first time in a long time that we've seen anything about the game in an official capacity (so not counting leaks) after Ubisoft went dark on the game while working on it. Skull and Bones does not currently have a release date, though perhaps that'll change at whatever potential reveal is planned.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All MTG Arena Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate pre-order bonuses

Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming set is just a few short weeks away, and in preparation for its arrival, players can begin purchasing pre-order bundles that are filled with value. As is tradition, there are two options on MTG Arena to choose from for Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate—the Wyll Pack...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontiers#Sonic Games#Sonic Cd#Video Game#Sonic Origins
Gamespot

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Drops To Lowest Price Yet

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has only been available for a couple months, but it’s already seeing a massive price cut. Head over to Green Man Gaming today and you’ll find The Skywalker Saga listed for just $32--the lowest price since launch. While The Skywalker Saga is part of Steam's Summer Sale, you're saving more money by purchasing it through GMG. Best of all? You'll still get a Steam key.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Stardew Valley getting “new content” in version 1.6

ConcernedApe, a.k.a. Eric Barone, created something special with Stardew Valley, selling over 20 million copies since its release date in early 2016. In the years since it was released, Barone has supported the game with new content. Now, the developer has tweeted an update about new content coming to Stardew Valley in update 1.6.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
ComicBook

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC Release Date Leaked on Steam

The PC release date for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection may have leaked via Steam. A few years ago, Sony began pushing some of its best PS4 games to PC. Xbox had embraced this strategy toward the middle of the Xbox One generation, eventually opting to release all of its first-party titles on PC on day one. It has worked out quite well, giving Xbox a larger player base to tap into not only its games, but also services like Xbox Game Pass. PlayStation has tried to emulate this in a different way by selling some of its best games years after they release, typically right before a sequel or some other relevant release. Later this fall, Sony will release Marvel's Spider-Man on PC and even has plans to release The Last of Us Part I on the platform as well.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Retro nostalgia ensues with this Elden Ring SNES demake

Elden Ring may have been released on a variety of consoles, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and of course PC. But one system much too old to house this title is the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, however, one fan has revealed how that may have looked.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Japanese City Launches Campaign to Preserve Forest that Inspired Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘My Neighbor Totoro’

A city in Japan has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help preserve a stretch of pristine forest that inspired Hayao Miyazaki when he was creating his classic hand-drawn animation My Neighbor Totoro.  The city of Tokorozawa, located about 20 miles northwest of Tokyo, has set out a plan to raise 2.6 billion yen ($19 million) to purchase a 9-acre patch of woodland known locally as the “Totoro Forest.” The area, home to about 7,000 aged oak trees, will then be set aside as a nature preserve for local residents and visiting anime pilgrims. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Peaky Blinders,' 'Ripper Street' Producer Joe...
ADVOCACY
dotesports.com

Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones release date, gameplay reveal may be coming soon

Skull and Bones, the upcoming action-adventure game developed by Ubisoft Singapore and published by Ubisoft, is reportedly getting a new official reveal next month, according to Tom Henderson of Try Hard Guides. The pirate game may reportedly receive new details during the week of the Fourth of July, likely in...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Japan is getting a Nessie-themed Apex Legends café

Apex Legends fans in Japan have something big to look forward to: a new Nessie-themed café in Tokyo. The café will open in Tokyo’s Shibuya district in July and will feature a wide variety of photogenic Nessie food, according to Alpha Intel and a Japanese-language post on the Tower Records website. The warehouse-style facility will offer sweets that incorporate plenty of Nessies as well as themed drinks for all 21 legends in Apex. Visitors will also be able to purchase plenty of souvenirs.
WORLD
Gamespot

Best Game Boy Games Of All Time

Without the Game Boy, Nintendo would be a far different company today. While Nintendo had found huge success with NES, its jump to cartridge-based portable gaming in 1989 changed the course of gaming history, informing Nintendo's portable design choices for decades to come. You could even argue that the Nintendo Switch doesn't exist today without the pioneer that was the Game Boy. The Game Boy wasn't the first pocket gaming device (it wasn't even Nintendo's first), but it was easily the most impressive and influential. It also happened to boast a staggeringly good library of games during its lengthy run in the spotlight. We've rounded up the 10 best original Game Boy games (in alphabetical order).
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

Star Wars: 8 'Clone Wars' Characters Who Still Need to Appear in Live-Action

Memorable characters have always been an essential part of Star Wars. When The Clone Wars series began, it introduced a whole cast of new characters alongside many classic ones from the prequels. Many of these characters have gone on to become iconic within the Star Wars universe. Despite this, most have only appeared onscreen in animation.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

One Piece Episode 1,023 Release Date

In One Piece, Chopper's done with the antidote, but will it work, and will he administer it on time? Here's everything you need to know for One Piece Episode 1,023!. Chopper is almost finished creating the antidote for the Ice Oni virus. However, he's also racing against time as the effects of the virus start to worsen.
COMICS
PC Gamer

Footage of cancelled Scarface sequel includes Elvis impersonator, Vegas and lots of f-bombs

Last month a Youtube channel dedicated to mafia-based videogames scored quite the scoop, and showcased a bunch of screenshots and concept art of a cancelled sequel to Scarface: The World is Yours (opens in new tab). The 2006 original, developed by Radical Entertainment, was enough of a commercial success for the sequel to be greenlit by publisher Vivendi, before being cancelled in 2009.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

123K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy