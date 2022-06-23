ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PS5 and Xbox Series versions of Apex Legends are "unplayable" - bugs and fixes

By Dave Aubrey
 2 days ago
Apex Legends is a favorite battle royale game for many FPS fans, but recently those same fans have been complaining about a litany of issues in regards to the current-gen versions of the game on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.

These versions of the game are visually upgraded and support high framerate displays, but that might be part of the reason why massive input latency issues have been reported recently, with the Xbox Series versions being blamed severely. In this guide, we’ll explain the issues some have reported, in addition to the solutions that have been suggested.

Reported Apex Legends PS5/Xbox Series issues

The chief problem is input lag, or input latency. This is the amount of time it takes for your button presses to be reflected on the screen – if it’s too high, the game can become incredibly difficult to play, like a cloud streaming title with a poor internet connection. This has also apparently resulted in missed inputs, which is when your button presses are not reflected in-game at all.

In addition to that, game chat has apparently been unusable for almost three months on the newer version of the game. The Apex Legends Twitter account has confirmed the team is aware of the issues, but no timeline for a proper fix has been suggested.

Potential Apex Legends PS5/Xbox Series fixes

Players have been testing their various settings and have suggested a few fixes, but the severity of the issues experienced differs heavily from game to game, meaning that you could make a change and then experience a high-quality game after, only to have a low-quality game again later on.

For the PS5 specifically, you can easily download and play the PS4 version of the game. Issues are not being reported on the PS4 version, and that’s a simple solution to any issues you’re having. Unfortunately, this is not possible on Xbox consoles due to the always-online nature of the game, and Smart Delivery forcing the version designed for your system.

If you’re on Xbox, try these various fixes:

  • Turn off VRR, both in-game and at the system level.
  • Turn off high framerate (120hz) mode, both in-game and at the system level.
  • Plug-in wireless controllers.

Players have reported mixed results with these solutions. Try them for yourself while you wait for Respawn to patch and fix the game properly, and share your solutions with others.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.

DBLTAP

Apex Legends Leak Reveals Apex Coin & Store Changes

Apex Coins are the premium currency in Apex Legends, allowing players to spend real-world money on the game's store by purchasing bundles of coins. Apex Coins come in bundles of 1,000; 2,000; 4,000; 6,000; and 10,000. However, the prices of skins and cosmetics have changed over time, and this change has some players convinced that Apex Legends needs smaller bundles of coins for cheaper, or even custom amounts of Apex coin bundles.
ComicBook

PlayStation Insider Shares Update on PS5 Pro Controller

A PlayStation insider has shared an update on the rumored PS5 Pro controller. A Sony event is set to go down on June 28, and according to a report, Sony is going to unveil its new "INZONE" line, comprised of three pairs of headphones and two gaming monitors. The event itself has been confirmed, but the contents of the event have not, though in Sony's announcement it did seemingly drop a subtle tease at INZONE. That said, at the time of the initial report, there was some speculation that the rumored PS5 Pro controller could be revealed at this hardware event. According to a follow-up from industry insider and leaker, Tom Henderson, this isn't going to happen.
IGN

Xbox Series X/S Outselling PS5 In Japan As Sony Hammered By Supply Issues

Xbox is outselling the PS5 in Japan as Sony struggles with supply issues. According to Famitsu, the Xbox Series console family sold 6,695 units during the period June 13-19, which eclipses PS5's 3,035 sales. While Sony remains far ahead of Xbox in terms of Japanese sales overall, this marks the second time this generation that weekly sales have been significantly in Microsoft's favour.
IGN

Daily Deals: Save on Mario Odyssey, GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, and More

There's something for everyone in the deal world today. There are some great deals on accessory and peripheral upgrades for your gaming system. The RTX 3080 has hit a new price low of $779.99 on Amazon. It's an MSI video card and it features a beefy triple fan active cooling system. For those of you looking to upgrade your primary SSD (or your PS5 SSD) with a blazing fast high capacity 2TB M.2 SSD, there are three options. One of them is under $200 and the other two are not far behind. In other deal news, save on a Razer gaming chair and wireless gaming headphones, pick up a brand new Apple MacBook Pro with M2 chipset when it starts shipping in just a few days, or get ready for summer with a fantastic digital charcoal grill. Plus, Nintendo Switch favorite Super Mario Odyssey is on sale for a great discount, PS5 owners can grab Ghostwire: Tokyo, and JBL wireless earbuds are on sale.
notebookcheck.net

New leak pegs Nvidia Lovelace RTX 4090 at 16,384 CUDA cores and RTX 4070 at 7,168 CUDA cores, but RTX 4080 gets nerfed GDDR6 memory compared to Ampere RTX 3080

Another round of Nvidia Lovelace specs has surfaced. This time, the RTX 4090 is pegged to sport 16,384 CUDA cores instead of 16,128 as has been speculated so far. However, it looks like the RTX 4080 will have a lower spec memory interface compared to the RTX 3080. The RTX 4070, on the other hand, is expected to feature 10 GB GDDR6 VRAM.
Android Central

Best PS4 headsets 2022

If you want to game well, you need some great audio. So why not check out a headset? Not only can you get great audio, but you can also use the microphone for multiplayer. Here are our favorite options.
TechSpot

6 Cores vs. 8 Cores for Gaming: 24 Game Benchmark

If you're looking to upgrade from an older Ryzen or building a new PC, the two most attractive options for gamers right now are arguably the Ryzen 5 5600 for ~$200 or the Ryzen 7 5700X for ~$300. A quick and simple cost per core calculation will tell you that the 5700X is coming in at a 13% price premium, resulting in a 50% price hike overall, so is it worth it and at what point should gamers consider the 5700X over the 5600?
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

This Windows 11 update will introduce one of the best Xbox Series X/S features

Microsoft has released an easy way to check if your PC is ready for DirectStorage in the latest Windows 11 update, in the form of a preview of the Microsoft Game Bar. As reported by PC Gamer, (opens in new tab) users can head into the Gaming Features tab within the settings menu after updating the Xbox Game Bar. The updated version of this tool now displays if your system is ready for DirectX 12 Ultimate as well as which parts of your gaming PC or laptop will need to be upgraded to be ready for the next-gen DirectStorage feature.
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

No Man’s Sky touches down on Nintendo Switch this October

Ready to see the stars? Planets? An infinite number of universes? Suit up, and grab a Nintendo Switch. It’s time for some No Man’s Sky. No Man’s Sky is bringing its procedurally-generated universe exploration gameplay to Nintendo’s much-heralded handheld/console hybrid. The game is available across all...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Windows 8.1 end of life is creeping ever closer

Windows 8.1 end of life will soon be upon us, with extended support for the operating system set to end in early 2023. Mainstream support for Windows 8.1 was ended on January 9, 2021, and next month Microsoft will start sending reminders to users that support will end entirely on January 10, 2023.
SOFTWARE
Polygon

Xbox’s cloud service will soon have mouse and keyboard support

Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service, xCloud, is getting a few upgrades in the near future. The company has started encouraging developers to add mouse and keyboard support to more of their xCloud compatible games and to reduce latency on the service, Microsoft said during its Xbox Game Streaming discussion at xFest.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Leak Hints at Potential Console Aim Assist Nerf

In all of gaming, there perhaps hasn't been a gameplay balancing debate that's continued to exist so prominently as long as that regarding aim assist in Apex Legends. Since the game's initial launch in 2019, two points appear to have been established with the Apex community: there is no aim assist on mouse and keyboard, and controller on PC aim assist is not as strong as controller on console aim assist.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Xbox 360 Exclusives This September

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are getting an Xbox 360 exclusive and its sequel this September. When you think of Xbox 360 exclusives, you think of series like Halo, Gears of War, Crackdown, Fable, and Dead Rising. The Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console so far by some margin, and it's partially because of its exclusive games. Every other generation, Xbox's exclusives haven't compared to the exclusives of its primary competitor, PlayStation. The Xbox 360 generation was different though. Not only was Microsoft pumping out high-quality exclusive games, but it was collecting a variety of smaller and more random exclusives you would' expect it to have. For example, Bullet Soul was locked down as an Xbox 360 console exclusive, as was its follow-up, Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Review: The Tricky Math of Budget Laptop Buying

Now that I've had some more time to spend with Microsoft's latest PC, the Surface Laptop Go 2, it's become one of my go-to travel laptops for quick trips to the coffee shop. It also acquitted itself well on a cross-country flight, even when the person in front of me insisted on leaning their seat all the way back.
COMPUTERS
