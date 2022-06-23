PS5 and Xbox Series versions of Apex Legends are "unplayable" - bugs and fixes

Apex Legends is a favorite battle royale game for many FPS fans, but recently those same fans have been complaining about a litany of issues in regards to the current-gen versions of the game on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.

These versions of the game are visually upgraded and support high framerate displays, but that might be part of the reason why massive input latency issues have been reported recently, with the Xbox Series versions being blamed severely. In this guide, we’ll explain the issues some have reported, in addition to the solutions that have been suggested.

Reported Apex Legends PS5/Xbox Series issues

The chief problem is input lag, or input latency. This is the amount of time it takes for your button presses to be reflected on the screen – if it’s too high, the game can become incredibly difficult to play, like a cloud streaming title with a poor internet connection. This has also apparently resulted in missed inputs, which is when your button presses are not reflected in-game at all.

In addition to that, game chat has apparently been unusable for almost three months on the newer version of the game. The Apex Legends Twitter account has confirmed the team is aware of the issues, but no timeline for a proper fix has been suggested.

Potential Apex Legends PS5/Xbox Series fixes

Players have been testing their various settings and have suggested a few fixes, but the severity of the issues experienced differs heavily from game to game, meaning that you could make a change and then experience a high-quality game after, only to have a low-quality game again later on.

For the PS5 specifically, you can easily download and play the PS4 version of the game. Issues are not being reported on the PS4 version, and that’s a simple solution to any issues you’re having. Unfortunately, this is not possible on Xbox consoles due to the always-online nature of the game, and Smart Delivery forcing the version designed for your system.

If you’re on Xbox, try these various fixes:

Turn off VRR, both in-game and at the system level.

Turn off high framerate (120hz) mode, both in-game and at the system level.

Plug-in wireless controllers.

Players have reported mixed results with these solutions. Try them for yourself while you wait for Respawn to patch and fix the game properly, and share your solutions with others.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.