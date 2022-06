After halting new business in Florida, Bankers faults reinsurers’ excessive price hikes. Two more Florida property insurers have stopped accepting new business in the state. One of them blamed it partly on unfair and unexpectedly large price increases from reinsurers this year. The other carrier said that, despite reinsurance issues, it will likely resume writing later in a few months – in the middle of hurricane season. More from the Insurance Journal.

