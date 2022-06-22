Rosie O. Lopez

The “soul of California” comes to the Uptown Lounge Patio on Friday July 1, when an all-star group of musicians gathers for La Alma De California, featuring Ricardo Sanchez — one of the founding members of San Diego’s top Chicano folk group Los Alacranes — on vocals, guitar, rinquinto, and accordion. Juan Perez of the 2012 Grammy Award winning group Quetzal will join in on bass, along with percussionist and Santa Barbara native Lorenzo Martinez, and local Chicano singer and songwriter Mark Alvarado on lead vocals and guitar. Rounding out the group is Juan Zaragoza on guitar. The multi-instrumentalist is the founder and leader of Santa Barbara’s Mariachi Las Olas, as well as an ethnomusicologist. He will anchor the show with his knowledge and dedication to the sounds of Modern Mexico.
Catherine Fox, 96, of Santa Barbara, CA, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at Serenity House in Santa Barbara. Catherine, the daughter of Anton and Anna (Wert) Duppong, was born in Glen Ullin, ND on March 14, 1926. She grew up with six sisters and four brothers on the family farm just outside of Glen Ullin.
Thank you for the article on the County Courthouse remodel project. Unfortunately, it underscores how Santa Barbara (this time the county) misses opportunities to live up to its once-deserved reputation for architectural and artistic innovation. This years-long project will deface one of the city and county’s most photographed buildings. It...
“DIGIT” IS AT THE MONTECITO PET SHOP WAITING FOR HIS PURR-FECT PERSON TO ADOPT HIM!. “Digit” is a kitten lover’s dream in that he is a striking Russian Blue kitten with big green eyes and a purr that you just might be able to hear when you walk into the shop.
Dal Donald DieBold peacefully entered into eternal rest on June 3rd, 2022 at the age of 89. Dal was born on July 25th, 1932 as the last child of John and Margaret DieBold of Claresholm, Alberta, Canada. Dal grew up and attended grade school in Claresholm. As a child Dal...
This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on June 19, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. We know it’s all about location, location, location. This week, we round up some local homes currently for...
On June 18, 2022, Bill Shields, beloved teacher, coach, husband, father, grandfather and friend passed away at the age of 92 years old. Bill was born July 21, 1930 in Newport, New York. In 1935, his family journeyed west looking for a better life. They settled in Pasadena, California.
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Maria Fairpark COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be closing after Wednesday, June 29, 2022 due to significantly decreased utilization. This location opened over a year ago on May 16, 2021 and has since served the greater Santa Maria community with nearly 20,000 vaccinations administered. This site has been a critical component of the overall COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategy in Santa Barbara County. All community members are encouraged to continue utilizing the Fairpark for first, second, and booster doses through the closure date. This site will not be offering vaccines for children under 5 years of age. We highly encourage families with children under 5 to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointments with their medical provider as soon as possible.
The Indy is the Santa Barbara Independent’s podcast, hosted by Molly McAnany. On this week’s episode, we host a Juneteenth panel to talk about what the newly recognized federal holiday means to the local Black community. Juneteenth has been celebrated for more than 150 years, but it was...
I am a resident of Santa Barbara, and Dr. Melissa Drake was my obstetrician since 2017. Her care was all that I could ask for in an OB. She went way above and beyond for me, and I felt so so safe with her. I have seen how difficult her job was due to the fact that she got very little support from other OBs in town, and Cottage was not supportive of her as well.
Beth Anne Thomas was a deeply loved wife, mother, and friend. She passed away on June 19th, 2022 after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer, outliving her initial prognosis by several years. As she transitioned out of her body and into the spirit world, Beth was held in the arms of her husband, Matt, along with her mother-in-law, DeeLee, while her daughter, Melanie, sang her to peace.
The worst kept secret in Santa Barbara is a group of politicians and business owners scheming for the immediate removal of downtown Santa Barbara’s parklets. That is a terrible idea. The closing of State Street to vehicle traffic and adding the parklets have brought energy to the city not...
This year’s Solstice reunion with the public will see the wildly inventive floats and costumed Santa Barbarans parade up Santa Barbara Street on Saturday, June 25, from about noon through 3 p.m., from Cota Street to Micheltorena Street. Street closures will begin around the workshop at 631 Garden Street by around 7 that morning. Along the nine-block parade route, Santa Barbara Street will close to vehicles, which will be diverted to Anacapa or Garden streets.
Wait, what’s that I hear? Is that the sound of five different orchestras coming to Santa Barbara? The Community Arts Music Association (CAMA) just announced their 2022/2023 concert season. This season’s impressive lineup features orchestral concerts in the International Series at The Granada Theatre, and chamber music and recitals at the Lobero Theatre.
SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 24, 2022. If you are looking for somewhere to celebrate Independence Day, there is no better place than the Santa Barbara Waterfront. A full slate of fun, festive, family-friendly activities are planned throughout the day, including the return of free, live music and dance performances.
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is proud to announce that the department-wide station conversion to ALS will be complete on July 1, 2022, at 0800. Every engine company in our department will provide continuous Advanced Life Support (ALS)-level prehospital medical care.
In the years leading up to the pandemic, we all began noticing the ever-increasing number of empty storefronts on downtown State Street, the high rents, homelessness, and a struggling retail economy brought on by online shopping. Adding to this, the creative rebranding of the Funk Zone brought increased vibrancy to that area and caused the business energy, particularly for restaurants and bars, to shift away from the downtown State Street corridor to the newly bustling waterfront area.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement on the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization:. “The right to an abortion is an essential right. But today, six right-wing justices on...
On June 9, Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI) held a soiree to share with donors its exciting new research program in Precision Metabolism and to introduce its new Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Samuel Klein. During the reception at the lovely Montecito home of Dana Newquist and Andrea Eltinge, donors mingled...
A local artist has installed a new mural, and three renovated murals, at Eastside Neighborhood Park, located on the corner of Soledad and Yanonali, with the new piece titled “Los Voladores de Papantla.” A blessing ceremony was held on Tuesday, June 22, “designed to open up the space” and act as a “ceremonial way of welcoming people to the space,” said Ricardo Venegas, Parks and Recreation community center director.
