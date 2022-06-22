Rosie O. Lopez

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Maria Fairpark COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be closing after Wednesday, June 29, 2022 due to significantly decreased utilization. This location opened over a year ago on May 16, 2021 and has since served the greater Santa Maria community with nearly 20,000 vaccinations administered. This site has been a critical component of the overall COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategy in Santa Barbara County. All community members are encouraged to continue utilizing the Fairpark for first, second, and booster doses through the closure date. This site will not be offering vaccines for children under 5 years of age. We highly encourage families with children under 5 to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointments with their medical provider as soon as possible.

