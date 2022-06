Mark Appel is proof that even for a No. 1 draft pick, the road to the major leagues is sometimes a bumpy one. Appel was called up by the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, nine years after he was drafted first overall by Houston. In between, he bounced around the minors, was traded in the 2015 deal that sent Ken Giles to the Astros and even quit baseball for a bit.

