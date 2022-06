A major brawl erupted in Sunday's Seattle Mariners-Los Angeles Angels game. So a pizza was in order. It started in the second inning when Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker was hit by a pitch from Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz. The Angels pitcher had also thrown a pitch behind the head of Julio Rodriguez in the first inning. Winker went toward the Angels' dugout and the tussle was on. When the dust settled, both managers and six players, including Winker and Wantz, were ejected. Angels closer Raisel Iglesias even threw a large container of sunflower seeds and gum onto the infield.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO