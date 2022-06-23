WITB GolfWRX Members Edition: BagOfToast

Hello, I am just now starting to take golf a little more seriously and came to find out while doing research that the iron in my bag are the original PING Eye (1 not 2) irons from the 1980s. I learned they are perhaps worth a decent amount of money but have no clue what that price range looks like. They are of course used, but I have cleaned them up pretty nicely and still have the original parts from head to toe. Does anyone know what a good asking price would be for a set including the 3,4,5,6,7,8,W (the 9 iron is missing)? I am looking to basically trade in for a more modern set but need a starting place to bargain with. Sincerely, A new golfer.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO