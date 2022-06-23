ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

WITB GolfWRX Members Edition: BagOfToast

By GolfWRX Staff
GolfWRX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently we put out the call for our members to submit their WITBs in our forum to be featured on the GolfWRX front page. Since then, our members have been responding in numbers!. Now it’s time to kick things off with one of our early submissions from CKaneB....

www.golfwrx.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Sir Nick Faldo on Brooks Koepka's shock LIV Golf move: "Someone hit his number"

Sir Nick Faldo believes "somebody hit Brooks Koepka's number" which is why he eventually signed up to play in the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Faldo, 64, was as surprised as many golf fans to hear of the four-time major champion's commitment to the new breakaway series commissioned by Greg Norman.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Rookie who turned down "crazy" LIV Golf offer wins first KFT event

Pierceson Coody revealed earlier in the month he had turned down a multimillion offer to join the controversial LIV Golf series in favour of chasing his PGA Tour dream. His name might not be familiar to you unless you are a massive golf fan. But make no mistake, you will likely be hearing a lot more about him if he keeps up this form.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Wrx
Golf.com

Cam Smith shows you how to hit a perfect spinny chip — in 14 seconds

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary. Smith doesn’t explain how he does it, but look closely, and you can learn a lot…. 1. Open the face. Smith...
GOLF
Golf Channel

In KPMG lead, Lexi Thompson misses on short par putt

As she tries to win her second career major championship, Lexi Thompson will again have to battle the putting demons. Holding a two-shot lead Sunday at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Thompson left herself 2 feet for par at Congressional Country Club's par-4 14th hole. Her next putt didn't even touch the hole.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (6/27/22): Tour Only Odyssey putter

At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
GolfWRX

Xander Schauffele’s winning WITB: 2022 Travelers Championship

Xander Schauffele what’s in the bag accurate as of the Travelers Championship. See his winning footwear here. Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond S (10.5 degrees @10 degrees) Shaft: Mitsubishi Kai’li White 70 TX (45.5 inches, tipped 1 inch) 3-wood: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond (15 degrees @14.5)
GOLF
GolfWRX

Best Ping irons from the last 5 years – GolfWRXers discuss

Here are a few posts from the thread, but make sure to check out the entire discussion and have your say at the link below. eric61: “Love the i210s — they’re easily the answer here, in my opinion. I really liked the i59s, too, but not as much as the i210s, and I think their price point maybe has meant a lot of people didn’t even end up trying them. G-series irons are fine too. If you’re in that segment of the market, the last few years it’s been the latest G irons vs the latest Hot Metals for the top of the pecking order, in my opinion.”
RETAIL
golfmagic.com

Henrik Stenson still keen on LIV Golf despite threat to Ryder Cup captaincy

Ryder Cup Europe captain Henrik Stenson is reportedly still keen on playing in the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf series, according to a report in The Times. The paper states that Stenson, 46, is still mulling over the offer and “should he cross to the other side” it would result in him losing the captaincy.
GOLF
GolfWRX

2 big European names reportedly in talks with LIV Golf

Over the past few days, it’s been revealed that Matthew Wolff and the world’s number two ranked amateur Eugenio Chacarra have signed with LIV Golf. Although Wolff has struggled this season, the 23-year-old already has a PGA Tour win and was once thought to be a rising star in the golf world.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Callum Tarren WITB 2022 (June)

Callum Tarren what’s in the bag accurate as of the Travelers Championship. More photos from the event here. Driver: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees @ 9.25 degrees, 1.5 degree upright lie) Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV RAW Orange 75 TX. 3-wood: Titleist TSR2 (16.5 degrees, @ 15.75 degrees) Shaft: Project X...
GOLF
GolfWRX

seanfitz81

Hello, I am just now starting to take golf a little more seriously and came to find out while doing research that the iron in my bag are the original PING Eye (1 not 2) irons from the 1980s. I learned they are perhaps worth a decent amount of money but have no clue what that price range looks like. They are of course used, but I have cleaned them up pretty nicely and still have the original parts from head to toe. Does anyone know what a good asking price would be for a set including the 3,4,5,6,7,8,W (the 9 iron is missing)? I am looking to basically trade in for a more modern set but need a starting place to bargain with. Sincerely, A new golfer.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy