Video Games

How Long Does The Cycle: Frontier Storm Last?

 5 days ago

If hostile alien creatures and other greedy prospectors weren't enough to contend with, The Cycle: Frontier also has the Storm. The Storm acts as a temporary modifier to the game world that significantly enhances the difficulty of your gameplay but equally ramps up the potential rewards if you're brave enough to...

www.ign.com

Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree Location and Walkthrough

Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree is an optional sub-Dungeon located within the Miquella's Haligtree Legacy Dungeon. Elphael is one of the most difficult locations in Elden Ring and also features the game's hardest boss. It is intended for high level, endgame players. This page will contain walkthrough and guide information on how to reach Elphael, all the treasures and items that can be found inside, tips for navigating the dungeon, and how to defeat the area boss.
Outriders Worldslayer Video Review

Outriders Worldslayer reviewed by Travis Northup on PC, also available on PlayStation and Xbox. Outriders Worldslayer is an enjoyable but unambitious expansion that improves the endgame while falling short in many of the same areas as the base game before it. The story is still pretty lackluster, most boss fights are irritating slogs, and even with the added endgame grind there isn't a ton of content to chew on, but most of what's been added is at least ton of fun. The improved options with Pax Points, Ascension Points, and Apocalypse items are a stat-obsessed player's dream and had me tweaking my build for maximum devastation, and the Trial of Tarya Gratar endgame dungeon is challenging and memorable if also a bit repetitive. Still, getting another chance to run amok on Enoch was time well spent.
Tool Blocks

Minecraft's Tool Blocks are a category of Tools. As the name implies, they are Blocks that can be crafted and/or interacted with to perform specific tasks or functions. These can range from a Bed to sleep in, a Chest to store things, or a Furnace to smelt metals into ores, and many more besides!
Skarn, Lord of Damnation

This page contains information on defeating the final boss of Diablo Immortal and its Realm of Damnation: Skarn, the Lord of Damnation. Skarn is the finale to Diablo Immortal's main questline (though there is much to do afterwards), and is located at the end of the Realm of Damnation. The door to Skarn's sanctum can only be opened after you have destroyed the Pit of Anguish in the story dungeon, and gained the angel's blessings for them to hold open the door while you face the Lord of Damnation in his lair.
An AI Was Trained To Play Minecraft With 70,000 Hours Of YouTube Videos

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research organization founded by Elon Musk, has trained an AI to play Minecraft almost as well as humans. It only took about 70,000 hours of binging YouTube videos. A blog post detailing the feat reveals that researchers used a technique called "Video PreTraining (VPT)" to train...
Circus Electrique - Gameplay Overview Trailer

Join Circus Electrique's lead writer Chris Baker for a deep dive into what you can expect with the gameplay of this upcoming turn-based tactical RPG, including a peek at the character, classes, abilities, and more. Circus Electrique launches on Steam, the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in 2022.
Crusader Class Build Guide

The Crusaders are very versatile characters that can either take the role of the tank, the support, or even both! They usually stay in the frontlines buffing everyone around them with their skills to protect them from damage or increase their critical rate. If you want a very versatile character that can fit both the support and the tank roles, the crusader might be the class for you!
Valkyrie Geirdiful

Valkyrie Geirdiful is one of the nine Valkyries you can fight as an optional boss in God of War. Valkyrie Geirdiful is located in one of Odin's Hidden Chambers located in the Foothills, along the path towards the Base of the Mountain. In this guide, you will learn everything you need to know about finding and defeating Valkyrie Geirdiful in God of War (2018).
Endless Dungeon Is a Tactical Roguelite that Brings On the Pain (in a Good Way)

If you’ve played Dungeon of the Endless, then you’ll know the biggest hallmark of the tactical tower defense game is its incredibly high level of difficulty. Defending against countless waves of enemies as a squishy hero while managing scant resources to use for tower defense was often a humbling experience. With successor Endless Dungeon being a roguelite, you might wonder if developer Amplitude intends to use a lighter touch going forward. After several hours of getting absolutely dabbed on by various bugs and robots in Endless Dungeon’s harrowing space station, I can safely report that no quarter is being granted – and that’s great news for gluttons for punishment like myself.
Takeda Nobutada Build Guide and Tips

Learn how to get the most out of Takeda Nobutada in Naraka: Bladepoint with this Takeda Nobudata build guide. Nobutada is a unique character who excels at carefully planned attacks instead of going all out, though his skills have a few caveats worth paying attention to when deciding how you want to play.
Aussie Deals: Where to Buy the LEGO Question Block and Other Gaming Inspired Sets!

Since early 2020, LEGO and Nintendo have enjoyed the perfect marriage of intellectual properties. Think about how well suited the match is in visual terms. You've got the blocky pixelation of the most recognisable 8-bit video game seamlessly interlocking with the blocky...er, blockiness of the LEGO system. That's a chocolate meets peanut butter pairing.
SHOPPING
The First 15 Minutes of Outriders Worldslayer

Take a look at the first 15 minutes of Outriders Worldslayer, which will be released on June 28th in early access and on June 30th for everyone else. In these early minutes, see some of the action and story that leads into the events of Worldslayer's action-packed campaign.
Silver Star Juice

The Silver Star Juice is a potion used to repair the street lamps in Little Witch in the Woods. Here you will find the Silver Star Juice's creation methods, usage, and more.
LIFESTYLE
Valkyrie Rota

Valkyrie Rota is one of the nine Valkyries you can face as an optional boss fight in God of War. Valkyrie Rota can be found imprisoned in one of the Hidden Chambers of Odin, located in the realm of Helheim behind a red sap wall - which only Atreus can dispel. In this guide, you will learn everything you need to know about finding and defeating Valkyrie Rota in God of War (2018).
VIDEO GAMES
Mission 7: Reckoning - All Gift Locations

Neon White's seventh mission is jam-packed with content and it introduces two new demons, houses nine hidden Gifts, and it adds an entirely new collectible: Coins. Coins are a special collectible and though you technically won't gift them, they correspond to Neon Green and they can be used to reveal some memories that are tied to the mysterious villain.
VIDEO GAMES
The Best Flight Controllers - Budget to Best

Were you looking to take your space battles and flight simulations to a new realm of immersion? Well, you're not going to get there using a stock controller setup. The best way to fly is with a dedicated flight stick or yoke, and we've found three that should fit your budgetary, aviation, and space-faring needs. Whether you can get by with something simple and inexpensive or feel the need... for speed, we've got you covered on this episode of Budget to Best. 00:00 - Intro 01:03 - Thrustmaster TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition 03:28 - Honeycomb Aeronautical Alpha Flight Yoke 05:28 - Thrustmaster Hotas Warthog 07:40 - Closing Thoughts Thrustmaster TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition - https://zdcs.link/kvGyr Honeycomb Aeronautical Alpha Flight Yoke - https://zdcs.link/EDBrP Thrustmaster Hotas Warthog - https://zdcs.link/YD2ym.
ELECTRONICS
Black Skylands - The Raids Update Trailer

Watch the trailer to see what to expect with Black Skylands' The Raids update, featuring the ability to play raids and defeat all the bosses, unique weapons, and more. The Raids update is available now.
