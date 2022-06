According to the National Weather Service, more snow may land on Colorado's highest peaks as another round of moisture moves into the state over upcoming days. Starting Thursday, monsoonal moisture is set to return to much of Colorado, continuing through the weekend. This will increase the chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, resulting in flash flooding risks in the area of burn scars. This increased risk and potential flooding could result in road closures and travel delays.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO