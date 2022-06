HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A domestic dispute turned into a standoff in a small Colorado community Monday night. The Huerfano County Sheriff’s Office shared details on the incident that started in the 600 block of west 7th Street in Walsenburg. The town is between Pueblo and the New Mexico border just to the west of I-25. When deputies arrived at the area, they were told the suspect was intoxicated, had attacked someone, and also had felony warrants for his arrest.

HUERFANO COUNTY, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO