Watch Climbers Conquer Ouray Colorado's Amazing Gold Mountain Via Feratta

Authorities are hoping to solve a poaching case that took place in the remote area of Creede, Colorado, involving a bear. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials are seeking information about the illegal killing of a bear after a sow aged seven or eight was found in the Rio Grande River in the area of the Mountain Views at River's Edge RV Resort on October 1, 2021. It was determined that the bear had been shot, with a .22-caliber air rifle pellet found in its chest cavity. This is a notably small round that was probably fired from a low-power rifle, making it fairly surprising that the shot was able to take down a bear.

CREEDE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO