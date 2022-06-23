ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circulating level of homocysteine contributes to diabetic retinopathy associated with dysregulated lipid profile and impaired kidney function in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus

By Xiaosi Chen
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo test the hypothesis that elevated plasma levels of homocysteine (Hcy) and lipoprotein (a) (LPA) contribute to diabetic retinopathy (DR) associated with dysregulated lipid profile, dyslipidaemia, and kidney function. Methods. A total of 83 patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) were enrolled in this prospective case-control study. Patients...

Related
Daily Mail

Doctors are left stunned after cancer 'disappears' for EVERY patient in drug trial - raising hopes treatment is 'tip of the iceberg' and can be used to help people fighting other forms of the disease

A new colorectal cancer drug has shocked researchers with how effective it is against the highly dangerous disease, after it virtually cured every member of a clinical trial. Dostarlimab, a monoclonal antibody drug that is already approved to treat endometrial cancer in the UK, smashed expectations in a trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
CANCER
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

One Drink Cuts The Risk Of Heart Disease, Diabetes And Keeps Your Gut Healthy – New Study

Like wine, drinking beer in moderation can be good for your health. Non-alcoholic beers have recently become very popular, but are they also healthy?. Researchers from the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that, compared to their pre-trial microbiome, males who drank one alcoholic or non-alcoholic lager daily had a more diversified group of gut microorganisms, which could lower the risk of certain diseases.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Millions of Covid-19 patients are warned they may have a deadly hidden kidney disease as shock medical study finds one in five are at risk - but it can be treated if detected early

Millions of Covid patients may have an undiagnosed, potentially fatal acute kidney disease, according to a new study. University of Queensland researchers say one in five virus patients admitted to hospital and two in five in intensive care develop acute kidney disease (AKI), a condition where the kidneys fail to filter waste from the blood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fareeha Arshad

A recent study confirms that tallness is associated with multiple diseases

Tall people have an undeniable advantage over shorter ones: they can spot people quickly in a massive gathering. Most often, people are envious of others because of how tall they are, how long legs they have, and other perks that come with being tall. However, few people know that tallness also comes with adverse effects, like multiple diseases, as per a recent study.
Fortune

How long is your COVID vaccine good for? You can soon find out, thanks to a new test that informs patients of their immunity’s ‘magnitude and duration’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Until recently, it’s been nearly impossible to say. Immunity, whether from vaccine or prior infection, is thought to wane after three or four months, but it varies by person. That knowledge is based on what’s known about typical antibody response—but antibodies are only half of the picture.
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Aging to Your 70s and Above Makes a “Catastrophic Change” in Your Body, Says Research

A revolutionary theoretical approach of aging that suggests that individuals might gradually turn feeble, following nearing their 70s; has opened the promise of novel medicines for age-related drop and illnesses. The "Catastrophic Change" During 70s and Above. Cambridge scientists concluded a mechanism that causes a fatal shift in hormone levels...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Genetic Study Shows Cholesterol-Lowering Statins May Increase the Risk of Cataracts

Statins, a drug used to lower LDL (“bad cholesterol”) are taken by more than 40 million Americans. In fact, they are the most common drug class of prescriptions in the United States. Some of the most common statins include atorvastatin, lovastatin, pravastatin, fluvastatin, rosuvastatin, simvastatin, and pitavastatin going by brand names like Lipitor, Crestor, Lescol XL, Altoprev, Livalo, Pravachol, Ezallor, Zocor, and Zypitamag.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

The One Supplement You Should Be Having Every Morning To Reduce Your Risk Of Heart Disease

Your heart is one of the most important organs of your body and keeping it healthy is extremely important. In an article published by Johns Hopkins Medicine, “Heart disease accounts for one in every four deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is the leading cause of death for both American women and men.” Coronary heart disease, high blood pressure, rheumatic heart disease, and stroke are just some examples of this illness.
HEALTH

