IN MEMORIAM-Jan Fawcett, MD

By Robert M. A. Hirschfeld
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Jan Fawcett died on May 9, 2022 at the age of 88 following a long period of declining health. He was an extraordinary leader and innovator in psychiatry, primarily in the area of mood disorders. At the time of his death he was a professor at the University of New Mexico...

