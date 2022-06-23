ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOX epimutations driven by maternal SMCHD1/LRIF1 haploinsufficiency trigger homeotic transformations in genetically wildtype offspring

By Shifeng Xue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe body plan of animals is laid out by an evolutionary-conserved HOX code which is colinearly transcribed after zygotic genome activation (ZGA). Here we report that SMCHD1, a chromatin-modifying enzyme needed for X-inactivation in mammals, is maternally required for timely HOX expression. Using zebrafish and mouse Smchd1 knockout animals, we demonstrate...

