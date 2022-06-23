ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

The Villages Health Partners with KAID Health to Optimize Clinical Efficiency and Care Quality

Healthcare system leverages the Whole Chart Analysis platform to identify necessary patient interventions for improved Medicare Advantage performance. KAID Health, an AI-powered health care data analysis and provider engagement platform to optimize care quality and reimbursement, announced its long-standing partnership with The Villages Health (TVH). TVH is a healthcare system specifically...

IN THIS ARTICLE
