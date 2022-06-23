FDEP planning Estero Island beach ‘renourishment’ project

Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency approved Goshen + Cornerstone LLC as the new developer for the restoration, purchase or leases and management of the 84-year-old McCollum Hall, 2717 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in Fort Myers. The developer’s proposal includes developing a 26-unit multi-family community and 14,200 square feet of commercial retail space at the existing McCollum Hall structure and adjacent parcels. The retail space will be used as a market/food hall. Developers Miles Alexander III and Leonard Burke are looking to purchase the parcels from the city of Fort Myers for $88,660. They also plan to acquire the privately owned vacant lots immediately west of the site and currently have site control of the privately owned lots adjacent to McCollum Hall. The last two developers were not able to raise funds for the project.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO