Estero, FL

FDEP planning Estero Island beach ‘renourishment’ project

By FCN Staff writer
 4 days ago

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) has designated much of Estero Island as critically eroding beach, a designation means erosion is threatening development, infrastructure, wildlife habitats and recreational...

