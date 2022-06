Seattle Detectives are investigating after two people were shot and killed at a private party in Bitter Lake on Saturday night. At 10:13pm on Saturday, June 25, 2022 Seattle police responded to the 900 block of N 145th Street for reports that a person had been shot. Arriving officers located a 26-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds, and a 30-year-old man who had also been shot. Officers and Seattle Fire Department medics attempted life-saving measures on the 30-year-old man, but he also died at the scene.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO