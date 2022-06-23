UNO releases spring honors lists

Roger Allen Rasmussen, the son of Einer and Clara (Gregersen) Rasmussen, was born January 5, 1940 at the hospital in Audubon, IA. Roger was a great blessing as he came 9 years after his sister, Ruth. Roger went to high school and graduated at Exira, IA High School. He went to college at the College of Agriculture at Iowa State University in Ames, IA. Roger then went into the U.S. Army for 3 years as a Pay Specialist. Before retirement, he worked at First Data Resources in Omaha, NE for 13 years as a Call Specialist. Roger and Carol Carpenter were united in marriage on.

