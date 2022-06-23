ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, IA

UNO releases spring honors lists

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Nebraska, Omaha, has released its spring 2022 chancellor’s and dean’s lists. Each semester, students seeking their first bachelor’s degree who meet or exceed specific grade point average...

Roger Allen Rasmussen

Roger Allen Rasmussen, the son of Einer and Clara (Gregersen) Rasmussen, was born January 5, 1940 at the hospital in Audubon, IA. Roger was a great blessing as he came 9 years after his sister, Ruth. Roger went to high school and graduated at Exira, IA High School. He went to college at the College of Agriculture at Iowa State University in Ames, IA. Roger then went into the U.S. Army for 3 years as a Pay Specialist. Before retirement, he worked at First Data Resources in Omaha, NE for 13 years as a Call Specialist. Roger and Carol Carpenter were united in marriage on.
SIDNEY, IA
Austin W. Richardson

Austin W. “Melvin” Richardson, age 37 of rural Sidney, IA passed away on June 14, 2022. He was born on April 5, 1985 in Omaha, NE; the son of Uwe August and Vicki Sue (Lyons) Richardson. Melvin was raised and attended school in Hamburg, IA. He graduated from Hamburg High School with the Class of 2004. He then attended Peru State College where he studied Criminal Justice for over three years. He then attended and graduated from the Police Academy.
SIDNEY, IA
Brent Douglas Payne

Brent Douglas Payne was born January 1, 1969 to Richard and Janice (Stephens) Payne in Hamburg, Iowa. He was welcomed by three siblings and a large extended family. Childhood highlights include annual holiday gatherings with his many rowdy cousins who were his first friends and teammates. Brent’s dad christened him...
HAMBURG, IA
Two die in I-29 accident

Two Omaha-area teens were killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 29 Saturday night near Percival. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a northbound 2021 Dodge Charger driven by Rogelio Martinez, 26, of Columbus lost control and struck a northbound 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by Garrett Grossmann, 20, of Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
Sidney Softball

Griswold built an early lead before Sidney rallied with four runs in the sixth inning of the set back. Makenna Laumann and Aunika Hayes had double for Sidney. Players with singles were Fallon Sheldon, Mia Foster, Lily Kingsolver, and Kaden Payne. Makenna Laumann pitched six innings, struck out one, walked...
SIDNEY, IA
Sidney Baseball

Ten runs in the last three innings pushed Sidney to the win. Sidney finished with 13 hits. Garrett Phillips finished 3-for-5 while Brydon Huntley, Jacob Hobbie, Seth Ettleman and Nik Peters each had two hit games. One of Peters’ hits was a double. Cole Stenzel and Gabe Johnson each had one hit.
SIDNEY, IA

