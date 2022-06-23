ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Ithaca moves closer to becoming abortion ‘sanctuary city’

literock973.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An ordinance to turn Ithaca into a sanctuary city for...

literock973.com

literock973.com

Ithaca’s airport budget uncertain after American Airlines ends service

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Budget discussions continue in the Tompkins County Legislature. Chairwoman Shawna Black says the looming end of American Airlines in Ithaca means a more complex airport budget. American Airlines blames a regional pilot shortage for pulling out of Ithaca and two other locations this fall. FULL...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Ethics violation probe looms, but Reimagining progress continues

ITHACA, N.Y.—The City of Ithaca is pushing forward with an internal investigation into concerns of third-party financial influence into the Reimagining Public Safety (RPS) process while continuing to further the reforms that have been explored and recommended to Common Council by the RPS Working Group. Ithaca’s City Administration Committee...
ITHACA, NY
literock973.com

Trash talks in Cortland continue

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Cortland, officials are talking trash. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU about 400 people responded to a survey about the city’s blue bag system for trash collection. Many who responded favored private trash haulers. Cortland’s current garbage contract runs through the end of this...
CORTLAND, NY
Ithaca, NY
Government
City
Ithaca, NY
WETM 18 News

Local leaders and officials react to SCOTUS ruling

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- The New York gun law has been controversial and now so is the courts ruling. Critics point to the ongoing string of mass shootings and warn rulings like this one can only make things worse. However, not everyone in New York State sees it that way. Prior to this ruling from SCOTUS, […]
ithaca.com

Governor Announces 160-Megawatt Solar Project in Lansing, Groton

Yellow Barn Solar, one of the renewable energy projects recently announced by Governor Kathy Hochul, will be sited on just under one thousand acres of land spanning the towns of Lansing and Groton. Once operating, the 160-megawatt solar project, developed by CS Energy, will supply electricity to 32,000 homes. The...
LANSING, NY
#Sanctuary City#Abortion Issues#Abortions#The Common Council#Morning News
ithaca.com

Candor Town Board Member Brixey Resigns from Position

At the June 14 regular meeting of the Candor Town Board; Board member Jim Brixey’s resignation was accepted by the board, effective June 30, 2022. Brixey said, “I appreciate the privilege of serving on this board; it’s been a learning experience.” Supervisor Bill Strosahl thanked him for his service on the board.
CANDOR, NY
Syracuse.com

Longtime Central NY company merges with 2 competitors in Albany

Cicero, N.Y. -- A label company founded in North Syracuse in 1967 merged this week with two Albany-area companies that it has competed with for years. Syracuse Label & Surround Printing merged with Macaran Printed Products and its sister company, packaging equipment maker W.N. Van Alstine & Sons Inc., which are based in Cohoes, north of Albany. W. N. Van Alstine also has an office in East Syracuse.
CICERO, NY
WETM

Former Elmira homeowner reflects on The Flood of ’72

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — In 1972, Barbara Trimmer lived on James Street in Elmira. Overnight, her home was inundated with water. 50 years later, Trimmer reflected on how she rebuilt and recovered. “The city of Elmira really has never come back,” said Trimmer. On June 23, 1972, Elmira,...
ELMIRA, NY
News Break
Politics
literock973.com

Authorities rule out threat at Watkins Glen school after threatening call

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — A staff member at the Watkins Glen Central School District says someone called in a violent threat. Authorities say the call was reported around 12:50 yesterday afternoon. Officers responded to the school and put the building under lockdown. Students and staff were taken to a safe location while police swept the building.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
Syracuse.com

Restaurant inspections: Denny’s location has critical violations; 62 satisfactory; 3 correct previous violations

Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from June 6 to 11:. Critical violations: Approximately one quart of pancake batter found sitting on prep table on the cook line temped at 55 degrees. According to management it was made one half hour before and not stored properly under refrigeration (correctied - placed into cooler). Approximately one half pound of sliced ham in flip-top cooler temped at 49 to 51 degrees. According to management the ham has probably been in the cooler since the previous night (correction - product voluntarily discarded). Other foods in the cooler were temped at 44 to 46 degrees. Cooler operation unreliable.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Community members share thoughts about Amazon Warehouse

CLAY, N.Y. — It’s been a long time coming since we first heard about the mysterious plans in the town of Clay on a golf course. We’ve been following the development of the Amazon warehouse; and after a few days, the grand opening is officially tomorrow. Despite this, there has already been business coming and going from the space.
CLAY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Man Injured After Hitting Deer on Motorcycle

Deer jumping out in front of a moving car or truck can be dangerous enough, but when you're on a motorcycle you have to take extra precaution. One New York state man was seriously injured and had to be airlifted by helicopter after hitting a deer Thursday, according to sources. The full extent of his injuries are not known. States such as New York with a lot of turns, hills, and secluded roads, plus lots of wildlife can be very hazardous to navigate.
ACCIDENTS
chronicle-express.com

FROM PAGES PAST 1872: Cyclone strikes Pulteney and Prattsburgh

Woman Saves Cornell Rower — On the 11th inst., a woman living near Goodwin’s Ferry, Cayuga Lake, heard a cry for help, out on the lake. She looked in the direction whence came the call and saw a long slim boat, one of the shells which are now plenty on the Lake floating in the water with no one in it. She proceeded at once with assistance to the lake. The boat was reached; it was found that the occupant had tipped over and with his feet fast in the shell, was hanging down in the water. The occupant was rescued from his perilous position, and, lifeless, was taken to shore. The young man, a student of Cornell, by the name of Judson, from Cleveland, Ohio was, with great difficulty, restored to life.
PENN YAN, NY

