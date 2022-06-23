ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Michigan teacher goes viral on TikTok after sweet retirement send-off from students

By Lance Bixler
vigourtimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was an emotional walk out of Northview High School for Sheridan Steelman, and the moment has since gone viral after bring shared on TikTok. The Grand Rapids, Michigan, educator started teaching at the school 50 years ago, when she was 22. “I thought it would be fun to...

vigourtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tracey Folly

My aunt was terrified of the family parakeet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. How can anyone be afraid of a tiny bird? Just ask my aunt. As a teen, she was terrified by the family parakeet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
Daily Mail

Moment hero border agent stormed Uvalde elementary school with borrowed shotgun to save his wife, daughter and 20 other kids while local cops failed to act despite 911 calls from kids INSIDE classroom

The heroic Border Patrol agent who stormed the Uvalde elementary school armed with a borrowed shotgun to save his wife, daughter and 20 other kids from the active shooter said he was just trying to help as many people as he could while local police are slammed for failing to act more quickly.
UVALDE, TX
Tracey Folly

Walmart associate uses bathroom floor as her personal gym and gets reprimanded

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother saw enough interesting happenings during her decade as a Walmart associate to fill a book. Sometimes, the strange incidents involved customers or company policy, but often it was the employees themselves whose unusual quirks or activities made her raise her eyebrows in amusement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Reading And Writing#Philadelphia Police#Send Off#Northview High School#Fox News Digital#Texas School Shooting
Nashville News Hub

“I can think of a hundred other ways to teach colors to pre-school children”, Teacher has been caught using unapproved transgender-gay flash cards, which include images of a pregnant man, to teach 3-year-old students colors

The preschool teacher reportedly used unapproved transgender-gay flash cards to teach 3- and 4-year-old children colors. According to the school officials, the flash cards reportedly include images of a pregnant man. The flash cards were reportedly made by ‘ByUs Box’, which also made sets of flash cards showcasing non-binary and transgender animals, gender neutral nursery rhymes and a ‘Blackness Collection.’ School officials said they were concerned to learn of the inappropriate instructional resource found in a preschool classroom. The school principal claims that she was unaware that the flash cards were being used and also said that the teacher, who was not identified, had been using the cards outside the approved curriculum.
SOCIETY
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy