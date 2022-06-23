What are the health benefits of IV therapy?

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - If you want to beat the heat this summer, have some indoor fun at Quarters and The Grind on 4530 South Sherwood Forest Blvd in Baton Rouge. While there are many entertainment centers in Baton Rouge, Quarters is a locally owned establishment. You really can spend the day there. There are more than 40 arcade games. They have a 10-lane bowling alley. They even have pool tables. If you get hungry, you do not need to leave, just walk a few steps over to their gastropub restaurant The Grind. There you will find food including pizza, wings, and burgers as well as a full bar. They frequently have themed entertainment nights and special guest performances. Kids can stay until 10pm. After 10pm the fun is for adults. Have a blast this summer at Quarters and The Grind.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO