The Prime Minister has hailed an “inspiring and uplifting few days” in Rwanda, as the UK announced partnerships to support marginalised groups abroad and help young diplomats tackle global challenges.Boris Johnson said “we should all cherish the Commonwealth” on the final day of a leaders summit in Kigali, as he prepares to meet with the G7 in Germany.But the PM’s trip to Rwanda has been far from smooth-sailing, as he faced fresh questions over the future of his premiership in the wake of two crunch by-election losses for the Tories.Defending his position some 4,000 miles from home, he insisted he...

SOCIETY ・ 9 HOURS AGO