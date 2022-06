Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Discovery Sports (WBDS) will co-produce coverage of both the men’s and women’s Tour de France cycling competition for the first time. The Tour de France men’s competition runs from July 1-24 while the women’s competition will take place July 24-31. WBDS will broadcast every stage of the men’s competition and the first edition of the women’s live. Former Tour de France winners Alberto Contador and Sir Bradley Wiggins will report for the broadcaster alongside former pro cyclist Iris Slappendel while WBDS will also offer local studio shows and post-stage shows in a host...

