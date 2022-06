Fearing a data dragnet weaponized against women seeking abortions and those helping them, privacy groups are warning that pregnancy-related information online might present a serious legal risk and demanding tech companies take action in the wake of America's revokation of abortion rights. - 'Unprecedented digital surveillance' - Nonprofit digital rights group Fight For The Future echoed the legislators' plea in an online petition demanding that Google get rid of location data that could be "weaponized against abortion patients and doctors."

HEALTH ・ 33 MINUTES AGO