Evanescence’s Amy Lee pairing up with Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart to cover The Everly Brothers is a collab we didn't see coming

By Paul Brannigan
 2 days ago

Evanescence ’s Amy Lee has teamed up with Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart for a newly-released cover of The Everly Brothers' Love Hurts .

Revealing how the collaboration came to be, Lee says, "A few weeks back Dave Stewart called and asked if I wanted to collaborate on the iconic Everly Brothers song, Love Hurts . We clicked like magic and obsessed over it until it became this crazy new thing. I’m beyond excited about our new friendship and our new track.”

“My collaboration with Amy happened by chance, but turned into a magical adventure,” Stewart adds in a press release issued with the cover. “She’s a creative force and we work so well together. We quickly realised our version sounded nothing like the original but once we started, we couldn’t stop!”

Listen to the cover below:

Written by American songwriter Boudleaux Bryant, Love Hurts was recorded by The Everley Brothers in July 1960 for their fourth studio album, A Date with the Everly Brothers. It would later become a hit for Scottish hard rock group Nazareth .

This latest cover will be officially released on June 24 via Bay Street Records.

