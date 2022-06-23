Ela: On board Heesen's latest 50 metre semi-custom build

This vintage sports car uses one of the modern world's best V8s to produce some massive power figures. The LS engine has become a significant icon within the restoration and modification world for its incredible power and reliability. Along with these performance-based attributes, you also get the added benefits of retaining all GM parts to keep up with the car's history. Nowadays, each significant performance manufacturer has its own coveted engine platform, but none of them have received the same admiration and recognition as the LS. That's why the builders of this incredible Chevrolet Corvette chose the massive powerhouse whose high displacement now powers one of the nation's most excellent sports cars. So, what variation of the LS platform is featured in the engine bay of this 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray?

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 11 MINUTES AGO