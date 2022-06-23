Bethel to take part in state DOE's new Science of Reading Masterclass

Ridgefield Police remind parents of Conn.'s Social Host Law. The Ridgefield Police Department is offering a warning to parents hosting graduation parties for their high schoolers this summer. Connecticut's Social Host Law, or so-called house party law, prohibits minors from possessing alcohol at private dwellings, and failing to halt that possession. The person in control does not have to be present, does not have to aware of the drinking, nor do they have to be an adult. The law comes with a $2,000 fine, up to a year in jail or both. The offender could also be ordered to have evaluations. Reinstitution of criminal charges is possible if someone is hurt, suffers alcohol poisoning or dies as a result of the party.

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO