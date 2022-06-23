ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel, CT

Bethel to take part in state DOE's new Science of Reading Masterclass

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 4 days ago

The State Department of Education has rolled out a new Science of Reading Masterclass that will provide professional learning for educators at participating districts. The first...

wlad.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlad.com

Greater Danbury area COVID-19 rates updated by Conn. Department of Public Health

The state Department of Public Health is providing an update on COVID-19 data for all Greater Danbury area municipalities. According to the report for the two weeks ending June 18th, there were 120 cases in Danbury, Bethel reported 41, Brookfield had 28 and New Fairfield 13. There were 58 COVID cases in New Milford, 53 in Newtown, Redding reported 16 cases while Ridgefield had 53.
DANBURY, CT
wlad.com

Ridgefield Police remind parents of Conn.'s Social Host Law

Ridgefield Police remind parents of Conn.'s Social Host Law. The Ridgefield Police Department is offering a warning to parents hosting graduation parties for their high schoolers this summer. Connecticut's Social Host Law, or so-called house party law, prohibits minors from possessing alcohol at private dwellings, and failing to halt that possession. The person in control does not have to be present, does not have to aware of the drinking, nor do they have to be an adult. The law comes with a $2,000 fine, up to a year in jail or both. The offender could also be ordered to have evaluations. Reinstitution of criminal charges is possible if someone is hurt, suffers alcohol poisoning or dies as a result of the party.
RIDGEFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy