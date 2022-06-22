ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algona, IA

Lions pull off a seventh inning run to beat Algona in NCC action

Clear Lake Mirror Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lions manufactured a run in the seventh inning to escape Algona with a one-run conference victory last week. Two losses to non-conference opponents have Clear Lake at 5-10 overall and 3-5 in the North Central Conference. CL 2, Algona 1. A run in the top of the seventh...

clreporter.com

Agriculture Online

Oliver 1900: Loud and heavy

The Oliver 1900 was a barnyard bully. It was loud, obnoxious, heavy, and made no apologies for itself. It should've been sold with a case of shooter's earmuffs — enough for the operator and his family, as well as the families of his two closest neighbors! For all the noise those tractors made, they sure could put in some work.
FORT DODGE, IA
KIMT

Mason City woman hospitalized following motorcycle crash

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 37-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle crash. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said Alisha Heinzerling, of Mason City, was involved in the single-vehicle accident at 5:30 p.m. at 305th St. and Raven Ave. northeast of Mason City. Heinzerling was taken...
MASON CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Do Not Pass Go, Do Not Collect $200

O’Brien County, Iowa — A Spencer man has been arrested at a Fort Dodge prison and returned to O’Brien County in connection with a December 2020 theft case. Court records indicate that on December 21, 2020 a white Ford pickup was stolen from a Hartley residence. Less than an hour later, an O’Brien County Deputy responded to a report of a white pickup in a ditch near Sanborn, with that vehicle having left the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter

27 35th St SE Mason City

Large picture window in the living room allows for all the natural light. Two bedrooms with closets and a bathroom are right around the corner. Newer double hung white vinyl windows throughout. Kitchen overlooks the fenced rear yard and patio; ample room for a smaller table against the wall in the kitchen area. Great space for entertaining, toys, food, fun and sun! Recently remodeled mudroom/utility/laundry room just off the garage and back door with endless possibilities however you desire. Whether you need more pantry space, a laundry room with counter space or a full on drop zone from coming in outside for coats and shoes - this space can become anything you wish. Attached garage and two separate driveways for overflow parking. Don't let this one slip away, this is the perfect home for YOU! Subject to seller finding home of their choice.
MASON CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Prominent marina excavated Okoboji lake without permit

Parks Marina, a staple of East Okoboji Lake in northwest Iowa, removed lake bed sediment last year near its boat forklift station without a permit — a repeat offense, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The marina was recently fined $5,000 for the infraction but was granted an “after-the-fact permit” to approve the […] The post Prominent marina excavated Okoboji lake without permit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OKOBOJI, IA
KIMT

Charles City men charged with antique vehicle theft

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Two men have been arrested for stealing an antique automobile in Worth County. Danny Michael Dickhoff, 52 of Charles City, and Jeremy Thomas Scott, 44 of Charles City, are both charged with second-degree theft. They’re accused of stealing a 1947 International Panel Wagon on Thursday.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Police looking for Iowa suspect considered armed and dangerous

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police are looking for a suspect they said isconnected to recent shots fired calls in the city. The suspect, Patrick Eugene Walker, is considered armed and dangerous, police said. Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for Walker on these charges: intimidation with a...
