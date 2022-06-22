MN Man Charged With Baiting and Killing Bear

After overnight storms, parts of central Minnesota are experiencing flooding.A number of homes near the Little Elk River in the town of Randall had to be evacuated today, while a number of roads were closed off."There's water everywhere. It's completely insane. I've never seen anything like this," said Meghan Waldoch.Waldoch spent part of Friday afternoon trying to get to her mother-in-law's house. But it was no easy task. 230th Avenue leading into Randall was closed, and surrounding country roads were washed out."She's got 12 inches of water in her basement but she's doing okay," said Waldoch.In town, Jason Ganz couldn't...

RANDALL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO