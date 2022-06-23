ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benjamin Moore Kendall Charcoal Gives Interiors a Coveted Fresh Look

By Vera Dordick
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenjamin Moore Kendall Charcoal is a dark gray that’s surprisingly a versatile neutral. In fact, this rich color is the perfect shade to pair up with many other colors. From the bedroom to the bathroom or home office, this sophisticated color will upgrade any space. Low Light Reflectance...

Apartment Therapy

The 5 Freshest Backyard and Summer Trends for 2022, According to Yelp (and Designer Bobby Berk!)

I live for a good trend report, especially one that comes right at the beginning of summer. Halfway through the year feels like an appropriate time to take stock of what’s getting super popular and may warrant a spot in your home. That’s why when Yelp dropped their summer 2022 home and backyard trend report earlier this week in collaboration with designer and Emmy nominated TV host Bobby Berk, I had to take a look. “Nothing excites me more than the promise of warmer weather and spending more time outdoors, so I’m thrilled to partner with Yelp to share up-and-coming trends for the backyard and beyond,” Berk says of this partnership. “When it comes to design inspiration and summer decor updates, 2022 will continue to spotlight a return to aesthetics inside and out, whether that’s installing a skylight to bring more natural light in or adding solar lights to easily elevate a backyard’s ambiance.”
homedit.com

Moscow Midnight Sherwin Williams is a Bold, Classy Color Choice

Moscow Midnight Sherwin Williams is a bold choice for interiors with drama. It’s great as an accent color, cabinet paint or wall color. It makes a statement wherever you use it so it’s not for the color-shy homeowner. What color is Sherwin Williams Moscow Midnight?. Sherwin Williams Moscow...
PopSugar

Shop Our Top 10 Picks From Etsy's Design Award Finalists

One of my favorite places to shop for one-of-a-kind products for my home is Etsy. The seller promotes small businesses and offers a wide range of pieces from talented entrepreneurs that can't be found anywhere else. If you're attracted to Etsy for this reason, know you're not alone. The retailer is a gold mine for statement decor that get a lot of "Hey, where'd you get that?" questions from visitors. One of my favorite ways to discover new brands on the site is through its Design Award Finalists, which is done annually. This is when Etsy picks 100 sellers whose talent goes unmatched.
Apartment Therapy

Overstock Is Having a Sale on Stylish Furniture That Doubles as Storage in Disguise

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Whether the space you live in is large or small, there’s no denying the usefulness of creative organization solutions. One way to accomplish that is with 2-in-1 furniture that’s not only comfortable but has a “secret” compartment to store items as well. Storage futons, platform beds, and benches can do wonders for a tiny apartment, and there are many other options benefitting homes of all sizes. A great place to find a variety of stylish and affordable furnishings is Overstock, and the sooner you head over there, the better. Now through July 4, get up to 70 percent off stylish furniture finds at Overstock’s 4th of July Sale. Thousands of items have been marked down site-wide from patio furniture as low as $99 to $199 mattress deals. You’ll also get an additional 20 percent off select rugs, and 15 percent off select bedroom furniture and bedding, home decor, lighting and ceiling fans, and living room furniture. To top it all off, there’s free shipping on everything!
Apartment Therapy

Here Are Houzz’s Emerging Design Trends For Summer

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. New season, new trends. Summer’s here and so are the warm weather styles taking the interior design world by storm. Houzz has identified the top emerging home design trends for summer 2022, taking a look at the latest search insights from the company’s community of homeowners, interior design enthusiasts, and home professionals. Results have shown plenty of classic summer-ready upgrades, as well as emerging design aesthetics brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $500 Dining Room Redo Inspired by Vintage Dishes and a Museum Painting

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Dining rooms are often home to cool vintage or antique finds, from beautiful wood tables to Windsor chairs to heirloom buffets and more. Adding bold paint to the walls can help create the perfect backdrop for these special pieces — and be a great conversation starter at dinner. (Check out this bold black dining room or this hand-painted mural to see the power of paint in a dining space.)
homedit.com

Benjamin Moore White Dove is You Whole-House Paint Color

Benjamin Moore White Dove has been one of the most popular white paint colors for many years. It’s so popular because it works for just about anything and is bright but still has a feeling of warmth. It’s so versatile many call it a “whole-house” paint color....
Architectural Digest

In This 700-Square-Foot Parisian Apartment, Greenery and Graphic Elements Meet

Built in 2015, the apartment lacked any vintage appeal or attractive patina. “It was very new, and not really charming,” says Nicolas Payet of the interior design agency Marn Déco. “And the owners wanted both a natural feel and a style that would remind them of New York, where they previously lived.” The project—located in Montreuil, a suburb of Paris—was designed to channel their tastes, with natural materials, woods, and colors—primarily shades of green. The owner, who works at home, also wanted a remote workspace where he could have some privacy and quiet without feeling entirely cut off from family life.
reviewed.com

These vibrant eyeliners add the perfect touch of color to my hooded eyes

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Having what some people call “hooded eyes”—that is, a deep fold between my eyelid and eyebrow—has proven to be the ultimate challenge when getting my eye makeup to show. But thankfully, I have found ways to let my hard work shine through, like brushing my eyeshadow above my deep-set crease—a tip I learned from beauty TikToker Nikki de Jager (better known as @nikkietutorials)—and by coloring in my inner fold with bright eyeliners. When I heard the news of M.A.C. Cosmetics launching its Colour Excess Gel Pencil Eyeliners, I decided to see if they could enhance my eye makeup looks.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A 1950s Dining Room Gets a Modern Refresh with a Trendy 2022 DIY

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Nothing says “dated” like yellow-y beige walls. Pair that with frilly lace curtains, a shiny chandelier with a traditional silhouette, and brown-orange trim, and you’ve got the dining room in Sav Gordon’s 1957 ranch as it looked when she bought it.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dresser from 1964 Becomes a Black and White Beauty

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Spotting quality vintage furniture in antique and secondhand stores is a true talent, one that the best collectors and furniture flippers alike have, so it’s no surprise that when professional furniture flipper Katie Grossman (@therevivalist_) saw this 1964 dresser, she knew it was something special.
