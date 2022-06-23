ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince William Acknowledged the Great Contributions of Caribbean People Who Came to the U.K. in Windrush Day Speech

By Iris Goldsztajn
Marie Claire
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British Royal Family has a fraught history with the Caribbean community, both in Caribbean nations and in the U.K. itself. Prince William is well aware of the difficulties that come from that history, and made a speech on the occasion of Windrush Day on June 22 to try to address...

www.marieclaire.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Kate Middleton Shares Photos of Her Training with British Military

Kate Middleton shared smiling photos of her training with the British Army on Saturday in honor of Armed Forces Day, The Sun reports. Armed Forces Day, formerly known as Veterans’ Day, celebrates the people who have served in the British military. In an Instagram post to the Duchess of Cambridge’s joint account with Prince William, Kate said “Today on Armed Forces Day, William and I would like to pay tribute to the brave men and women, past and present, serving in all of our armed forces, at sea, on land and in the air, here in the UK and around the world. Thank you for all you and your families sacrifice to keep us safe.” She went on to describe how she spoke and trained with the British Army in November at the Pirbright Training Academy, as shown in the pictures. In one photo, Middleton is sitting in an Army vehicle, grinning under a helmet. In another, she wears noise-canceling headphones as she goes to work on a piece of equipment.
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Kate Middleton and Prince William's first official joint portrait unveiled

Kate Middleton and Prince William viewed a special piece of artwork on Thursday — their first official joint portrait. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were on hand for the painted portrait's unveiling during a visit to their namesake region of Cambridgeshire, which is a county in the City of Cambridge. The couple received the titles of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge from Queen Elizabeth on their wedding day in April 2011.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

The Cast of 'Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area': Your Guide

A year after the international hit Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) ended, a Korean spin on the hi-tech Robin Hood story is coming to Netflix. In Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area, fans will see a version of the original show's epic heist taking place in the same fictional universe, where North and South Korea are on the brink of reunification after 80 years. A new Professor (Yoo Ji-tae) has a meticulous plan to steal four trillion won ($3 billion) of the new unified currency straight from the Korea Unified Mint, before a joint police taskforce can stop him.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Collider

'The Crown' Casts Amir El-Masry as Harrods Tycoon Mohamed Al-Fayed

Award-winning Netflix series The Crown has added Egyptian star Amir El-Masry to Season 5 cast, Variety has revealed. The Limbo star will be playing the young Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed, father of Diana’s lover Dodi. El-Masry became internationally renowned with a small standout role opposite Tom Hiddleston in Susanne...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Caribbean People#Windrush#Uk#The British Royal Family#The Windrush Generation#Commonwealth
tatler.com

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall step in for the Queen at major Commonwealth meeting in Rwanda

With the 96-year-old Queen having cut back on in-person engagements and international travel, her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, has represented the monarch for an increasing number of high-profile engagements in recent years. This week, the royal is in Rwanda to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), joined by his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend unveiling of national Windrush monument

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the unveiling of a national monument in one of London’s biggest train stations to celebrate the dreams and courage of the Windrush generation.The statue – of a man, woman and child in their Sunday best standing on top of suitcases – will be revealed at Waterloo Station on Wednesday to mark Windrush Day.It was designed by the Jamaican artist and sculptor Basil Watson, who said it had been an honour to create the monument.William and Kate will gather alongside members of the Windrush generation for the unveiling.The Government, which has provided £1...
U.K.
Marie Claire

Queen Elizabeth Debuts Short New Hairstyle—and Royal Fans Are Losing It

Queen Elizabeth has been sporting the same hairstyle for decades, so it’s easy to see why royal fans are going pretty wild over the monarch’s new ‘do. Now, the royal didn’t make a fuss about her fresh style. Instead, the family’s official Instagram account shared an image from the Queen’s meeting with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. Naturally, the Queen’s hair, which was noticeably shorter on the sides and the back, was all anyone could talk about in the comments section.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla has sweet photo of the Queen alongside Prince George

A video of the Duchess of Cornwall was recently reshared as the Queen's essay competition draws to a close and we couldn't help but notice the sentimental photo the 74-year-old has in her home. The touching snap, which is displayed on a decorative wooden table, shows the Queen alongside her...
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince George and Princess Charlotte Turn Up Again with Parents Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Platinum Party at the Palace

Performers like Alicia Keys, Diana Ross, Elton John, Duran Duran, and Queen played for a crowd of 22,000 at Buckingham Palace tonight, all part of the Platinum Party at the Palace celebrating Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee. It was the Queen herself—though not physically there due to ongoing mobility issues—who kicked...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy