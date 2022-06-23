Prince William Acknowledged the Great Contributions of Caribbean People Who Came to the U.K. in Windrush Day Speech

Kate Middleton shared smiling photos of her training with the British Army on Saturday in honor of Armed Forces Day, The Sun reports. Armed Forces Day, formerly known as Veterans’ Day, celebrates the people who have served in the British military. In an Instagram post to the Duchess of Cambridge’s joint account with Prince William, Kate said “Today on Armed Forces Day, William and I would like to pay tribute to the brave men and women, past and present, serving in all of our armed forces, at sea, on land and in the air, here in the UK and around the world. Thank you for all you and your families sacrifice to keep us safe.” She went on to describe how she spoke and trained with the British Army in November at the Pirbright Training Academy, as shown in the pictures. In one photo, Middleton is sitting in an Army vehicle, grinning under a helmet. In another, she wears noise-canceling headphones as she goes to work on a piece of equipment.

POLITICS ・ 9 HOURS AGO