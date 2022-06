The state Department of Public Health is providing an update on COVID-19 data for all Greater Danbury area municipalities. According to the report for the two weeks ending June 18th, there were 120 cases in Danbury, Bethel reported 41, Brookfield had 28 and New Fairfield 13. There were 58 COVID cases in New Milford, 53 in Newtown, Redding reported 16 cases while Ridgefield had 53.

DANBURY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO