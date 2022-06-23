Ithaca moves closer to becoming abortion ‘sanctuary city’

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Weeks after the Supreme Court’s draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked, the ruling has officially been published: Roe v. Wade, the decision federally protecting abortion rights and the right to choose, stands no longer. With five justices signing the decision into effect and...
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- The New York gun law has been controversial and now so is the courts ruling. Critics point to the ongoing string of mass shootings and warn rulings like this one can only make things worse. However, not everyone in New York State sees it that way. Prior to this ruling from SCOTUS, […]
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Cortland, officials are talking trash. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU about 400 people responded to a survey about the city’s blue bag system for trash collection. Many who responded favored private trash haulers. Cortland’s current garbage contract runs through the end of this...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Casino money is pouring in. For the first quarter of this year, Tompkins County collected more than $533,000 in gaming revenue. County Finance Director Rick Snyder says it’s a large pot. It’s a near 28 percent increase in revenue compared to the first quarter...
Yellow Barn Solar, one of the renewable energy projects recently announced by Governor Kathy Hochul, will be sited on just under one thousand acres of land spanning the towns of Lansing and Groton. Once operating, the 160-megawatt solar project, developed by CS Energy, will supply electricity to 32,000 homes. The...
Congressman Lee Zeldin, one of 4 candidates for the republican nomination for New York Governor will make another stop in Cortland tomorrow. Zeldin, who polls show is the frontrunner to be the GOP’s nominee will be at the OCM BOCES Extension Center on Port Watson Street at 3pm. The...
(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon has provided an update for COVID-19 on Twitter for June 24. Instead of doing daily reports, McMahon shared an average from the last six days. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted that, over the last six days, 328 people tested positive from...
A decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down a New York gun law has raised questions about who will be able to carry firearms in public and where those guns can be carried in the state. Here’s a Q and A about what will change, what will remain...
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Cortland, NY?. Cortland is a city incorporated in 1900, it is the county seat of Cortland County, New York, United States of America. Revered as the “Crown City,” Cortland lies in New York’s Southern Tier area with a...
The public will now have a chance to chime in on what can be done on land to improve the water quality of Skaneateles Lake. The Skaneateles Lake Watershed spans almost 60 square miles and includes three counties, seven towns, and one village. Aaron McKeon, an environment program manager with...
ITHACA, N.Y.—The City of Ithaca’s City Administration Committee forwarded its most significant action on the local Starbucks situation yet on Wednesday, a resolution of condemnation that will now be considered by Common Council with the potential for more action in its wake. The Tompkins County Legislature had previously...
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Residents of Watkins Glen will have a chance to weigh in on a possible $50,000 grant for evaluations at Clute Park next month, according to the Village. The Village of Watkins Glen announced a public hearing scheduled for July 19, 2022 at Village Hall to get comments from the community […]
Cicero, N.Y. -- A label company founded in North Syracuse in 1967 merged this week with two Albany-area companies that it has competed with for years. Syracuse Label & Surround Printing merged with Macaran Printed Products and its sister company, packaging equipment maker W.N. Van Alstine & Sons Inc., which are based in Cohoes, north of Albany. W. N. Van Alstine also has an office in East Syracuse.
Charles Street in the City of Cortland will temporarily become a two-way traffic street, starting today, according to the city department of public works Facebook page. The street, which is usually one-way traffic, transitioned to two-way traffic due to construction on Clinton Avenue. The temporary move is until further notice....
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Head lice is a condition that doesn't get a lot of attention, as most people who have it don't want to talk about it. While cases took a little bit of a dip during the COVID-19 pandemic as people were in isolation, the condition is crawling its way back onto the heads of thousands of children and adults across the state.
WALWORTH, N.Y. (WHEC) — It’s out with the old and in with the new in Wayne County. A vacant elementary school is set to turn into something you might not expect. Freewill Elementary in Walworth has been closed for years now. The question for so long, what to do with it?
VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida Indian Nation is building something new down the road from the Turning Stone Casino. The construction isn’t for guests, it’s for workers. Between August and September, work will be completed on the Villages at Stony Creek. Vice President of Human Resources,...
