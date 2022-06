Gov. Pete Ricketts and several other Nebraska officials celebrated the opening of a new office building designed to be the "one-stop shop" for multiple state agencies. At a press conference Friday afternoon, Ricketts cut the ribbon to officially open the new Fallbrook State Office Building in Lincoln. The building, at 425 Fallbrook Blvd., is home for 525 state employees across eight agencies, including the agriculture, natural resources and economic development departments.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO