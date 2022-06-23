ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Several types of lilies can do well in Iowa gardens

Cover picture for the articleThe large, showy blooms of lilies add colorful elegance to the summer landscape. While many plants are called “lily,” plants such as daylily, calla lily, surprise lily or water lily are not “true lilies.” True lilies are members of the genus Lilium. Many types of lilies are great for almost any...

Albia Newspapers

Most popular girl names in the 70s in Iowa

Compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1970s in Iowa using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
B100

Porch Lights Will Be On In Iowa This Weekend For An Important Reason

Monday, June 27th is a very tragic anniversary for many Iowans. Jodi Huisentruit was abducted on her way to anchor the morning news in Mason City Iowa 27 years ago. Sadly Jodi’s family and friends have had no closure and no answers, and no arrested/charges in connection with this unsolved case were ever made.
cbs2iowa.com

Heavy rain falls Saturday morning across eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Heavy rain fell across eastern Iowa early Saturday morning leading to flash flooding in parts of the area. Rainfall has been needed, but the dry ground was overwhelmed by 2 to 5" of rain that fell in just a few hours. Additionally...
State
KCAU 9 News

Distance between drought and flood in Iowa is shrinking

IOWA (WHO)– Drought and flood conditions are starting to commingle here in Iowa, and the distance between the two may sometimes only span a couple of counties. In August of 2018, parts of southern Iowa experienced an extreme drought with cities recording precipitation levels more than 6″ below average. Meanwhile, less than 100 miles north […]
hamburgreporter.com

Food Safety training available for home-based vendors and farmers markets

Selling food to the public is a big responsibility. Numerous state and federal laws are in place to keep the public safe and assure that important food safety protocols are followed. However, navigating all of the dos and don’ts can be a challenge. Depending on what exactly is being sold,...
1380kcim.com

Iowa DNR Targets Impaired Boaters Over Independence Day Weekend During Operation Dry Water

The Fourth of July holiday is one of the busiest on Iowa’s waterways, and state, local, and federal law enforcement are partnering that weekend for an enhanced enforcement initiative on boating while intoxicated. Operation Dry Water begins on Saturday, July 2, and continues through Monday, July 4. Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Boating Administrator Susan Stocker says, “One-third of all boating fatalities nationally involved alcohol, and many of those victims were innocent bystanders. The effects of alcohol can be intensified when combined with wind and wave action and an extended time spent in the sun.” She notes alcohol’s effect on judgment, reaction time, balance, and vision can combine to become particularly dangerous on a crowded waterway. The DNR is joining forces with the U.S. Coast Guard, the Army Corps of Engineers, and sheriff’s offices statewide to target impaired boaters during the holiday weekend. Last year, more than 1,800 vessels containing over 6,200 boaters received 542 citations or warnings during Operation Dry Water.
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: The cancer that's killing public schools

Years ago, my mom sometimes hosted her Happy Twenty club. The ladies that came, were well north of age 20, and now were pushing the half century mark, so gossip naturally had morphed from rumored, salacious, late-night rendezvous to who might suffer from what disease. But the ladies’ grim, but...
Corydon Times-Republican

See how many LGBT people have children in Iowa

Investigated the number of LGBT people who have children in Iowa using data from the Williams Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
B100

What Is The Most Overhyped City In Iowa? [Poll]

Iowa is known for a lot of things, and many people love to hype up the parts of Iowa that they are from. I grew up in a smaller town in Iowa, so I prefer small towns while others from bigger cities in Iowa most likely prefer the well, the cities.
98.1 KHAK

Huh? Iowa Man Arrested After Refusing to Leave Shower For HOURS

This has to have been one of the weirdest calls this police department has ever received. I mean, can you imagine? It probably went something like this... 'Uh, yeah, we need your help. We can't get this guy out of the shower.' Police: 'How long's he been in there?' Caller: 'You wouldn't believe it if I told you.'
kiwaradio.com

Iowa ATV/UTV Laws Changing July 1st: More Opportunity, Lower Costs

Statewide Iowa — The laws are changing for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) riders in Iowa, and most riders would consider it a positive change. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, effective July 1, users will now be able to ride in any of Iowa’s 99 counties, with a few restrictions.
WOWT

New abortion restrictions to start in Iowa next month

6 News exclusive DC bureau caught up with Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon and his first thoughts on today's Supreme Court decision. Deeply held beliefs on both sides of the issue are leading to demonstrations across the country. Updated: 24 hours ago. Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has made its...
