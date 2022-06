Funeral services for Irene S. Goben, 95, of Glenham will be at 10:30 Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Lakeside Bible Church in Mobridge. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. Visitation will start at 5 PM Tuesday with a prayer service at 7 PM at the funeral home. Irene passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Mobridge Regional Hospital.

GLENHAM, SD ・ 12 HOURS AGO