ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Kidnapped Man Commits Traffic Violation to Get Pulled Over by Cops for Help

By Donny Meacham
kingfm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree men were arrested in Florida after another man "intentionally committed a traffic infraction" while driving to alert cops that he had been kidnapped. The Martin County Sheriff's Department recounted the harrowing event that led to Tsedekiel Sellers, Benyahveen Radcliffe and Kashaveeyah Bragdon being apprehended. They are currently facing kidnapping and...

kingfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
State
Florida State
Martin County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS New York

Police ID grandmother struck by driver, killed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police have released the identity of a grandmother who was struck by a driver and killed in Brooklyn on Saturday.Lynn Christopher, 67, was crossing the street in the crosswalk at Ralph Avenue with her 8-year-old grandson just after 7 p.m. when they were hit.Christopher was pronounced dead at the scene. Her grandson was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.The incident started when the driver of a Honda HRV allegedly sped away from a traffic stop, at times driving in the opposing lane of traffic and going up on the sidewalk.Police say the driver hit a 28-year-old man on a bicycle, Christopher and her grandson, and a 43-year-old man who was on the sidewalk.The driver also allegedly sideswiped an unoccupied, parked car and a Honda Accord before crashing into the corner of a building. Police say the occupants of the Honda HRV got out of the vehicle and ran off.The bicyclist, 43-year-old pedestrian and driver of the Honda Accord were all taken to local hospitals in stable condition.No arrests have been made.
BROOKLYN, NY
Tampa Bay Times

Florida man crashes into Sarasota dog care center, charged with DUI

A suspected drunk driver crashed into a Sarasota dog day care facility early Sunday, police said. Sarasota Police tweeted images of the damage late Sunday afternoon, saying they responded to the crash at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. A driver had hit a pole before crashing through the front of Camp Bow Wow Sarasota at 2101 17th Street, police said. The crash caused “significant damage,” police said, though no one was hurt.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Shooting
The Independent

House destroyed and several others damaged in Birmingham explosion

People have been injured and a house has been destroyed after an explosion in Birmingham, West Midlands Police said.The force said they were called just after 8.30pm on Sunday to the incident on Dulwich Road in Kingstanding.One house has been destroyed and several others have been significantly damaged as well as nearby cars.Casualties have been reported but the number and severity of their injuries is unknown at this time, police said.We are currently dealing with a significant incident in Dulwich Road in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham. A large number of ambulances resources are at the scene along with...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Four dead – including a child - and hundreds injured after stand collapses at bullfighting ring in Columbia

At least four people including a child were killed and more than 70 seriously injured on Sunday when the grandstand at a bullring in Colombia collapsed, officials said. A full three-story section of wooden stands filled with spectators collapsed in the central city of El Espinal throwing dozens of people to the ground, according to images broadcast on social media.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy