Kidnapped Man Commits Traffic Violation to Get Pulled Over by Cops for Help
By Donny Meacham
kingfm.com
4 days ago
Three men were arrested in Florida after another man "intentionally committed a traffic infraction" while driving to alert cops that he had been kidnapped. The Martin County Sheriff's Department recounted the harrowing event that led to Tsedekiel Sellers, Benyahveen Radcliffe and Kashaveeyah Bragdon being apprehended. They are currently facing kidnapping and...
