A comedian walks into a bar … This could be the start of a bad joke, or potentially even a good one. That is the risk one takes when going to bat at an open mic night. Stand-up comedy is a form of entertainment that can be explored in as many different ways as there are individuals performing it, and the vastness of possibilities is obvious when attending an open mic. Here in Orlando, open mics are fairly easy to come by, as are the amateur comics who flock to them week after week.

