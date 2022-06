Halo Infinite may be adding the DMR soon. The DMR is one of the most beloved guns across the Halo series, as it was a single-shot rifle introduced in Halo: Reach that did loads of damage. It was a big favorite for pulling off headshots in PvP, but was also incredibly valuable against covenant enemies like grunts. The gun continued to appear in future games like Halo 4 and Halo 5, but was noticeably absent from Halo Infinite. The latest Halo game introduced a number of new weapons, made tweaks to existing ones, but many have been hoping to see the DMR appear in the game at some point. Roughly 7 months after release, it seems like 343 Industries is gearing up to finally add it into the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 HOURS AGO