ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Severe Thunderstorms Possible Thursday Evening, Friday Night

By Jim Maurice
WJON
WJON
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- Severe thunderstorms are possible both Thursday evening...

wjon.com

Comments / 0

Related
gowatertown.net

NWS warns of potential severe weather threat Friday night into Saturday morning

ABERDEEN, S.D.–Strong to severe thunderstorms are forecast to develop by late this afternoon across portions of western and central South Dakota and spread into western Minnesota overnight. Especially with thunderstorms, there can be many potential outcomes. Large hail and damaging winds hold the highest probability of occurring with any...
ENVIRONMENT
103.7 THE LOON

Rainfall Totals from Around the St. Cloud Metro Area

ST. CLOUD -- Some eye-popping rain totals are coming in from overnight. The Minnesota Climatology Office says the highest total they've seen so far is 7.4 inches of rain in Randall. Weather observes say 5.93 inches of rain fell northwest of Sartell, there are reports of 5.50 and 4.86 inches both from Sauk Rapids, 4.61 inches in St. Joseph, and 4.20 inches in St. Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Slight Chances for Strong Storms Thursday, Friday

UNDATED -- Scattered thunderstorms could develop late Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday. A few may become severe with large hail and damaging winds. St. Cloud could actually use some rain. With the rain from Monday night, we've now had .83" so far this month. That's nearly two inches below normal for the month so far.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
WJON

Flood Watch Issued for St. Cloud, Central Minnesota

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for part of central Minnesota. It will be in effect from 10:00 p.m. Friday through Saturday morning. The counties included in the flood watch are Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Morrison, Todd, Mille Lacs, Kanabec and Isanti. Area creeks and streams...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Heavy Rain Overnight Causes Flooding Around St. Cloud Metro

ST. CLOUD -- After several inches of rain fell overnight, there is a lot of street flooding in the St. Cloud metro area. The National Weather Service says St. Cloud officially had .79 inches of rain up until midnight on Thursday. They say we've had an additional 3.32 inches of rain since midnight (as of 6:00 a.m.) for a total of 4.11 inches of rain officially at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central Minnesota

UNDATED - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of central Minnesota including Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties, until 1:00 a.m. Friday. A west-to-east band of storms should develop from western to central Minnesota Thursday evening. The main threats with these storms will be large...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms
WJON

Severe Thunderstorms Move Through Central Minnesota Overnight

A second round of severe thunderstorms moved through the St. Cloud area Monday night into Tuesday. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorms warnings for western Stearns, and Todd counties from 10:30 - 11;45, and Todd, Central Stearns and southern Morrison counties until 12:30 a.m. The severe storm that was issued for Central Stearns, Todd and southern Morrison counties was cancelled just prior to 12:30 due to diminished intensity with no new warnings issued.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
boreal.org

Roads closed due to flooding after overnight storms in central Minnesota

Photo: Floodwaters cover U.S. Highway 10 near Randall, Minn., on Friday morning. Morrison County Sheriff's Office. Repeated rounds of thunderstorms late Thursday and early Friday brought flooding rain to parts of central Minnesota, along with hail and high winds. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported early Friday that U.S. Highway...
RANDALL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Heavy rain closes roads in parts of central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A deluge of rain in parts of central Minnesota has flooded streets and closed roads.Weather observers say more than 4 inches of rain fell overnight Thursday into Friday in St. Cloud where storm drains were unable to keep up with the downpour.The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported U.S. Highway 10 near Randall was completely flooded across both the northbound and southbound lanes.The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol said Friday that Highway 10 between Highway 115 in Randall and Morrison County Road 117 in Cushing are closed due to flooding."Additional state, county, township or city roads may be closed due to flooding. Please be alert, give yourself extra time and expect changes," the agencies urged.
RANDALL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WJON

St. Cloud Hits 100 on Monday, New Record for Date

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud officially hit 100 degrees on Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service says we hit triple digits at 3:53 p.m. breaking the old record of 98 degrees for the date set in 1933. The last time we had a 100-degree day in St. Cloud was 11 years ago in 2011. We average less than one a year.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
OutThere Colorado

First round of summer snow coming to Colorado with wet weekend ahead

According to the National Weather Service, more snow may land on Colorado's highest peaks as another round of moisture moves into the state over upcoming days. Starting Thursday, monsoonal moisture is set to return to much of Colorado, continuing through the weekend. This will increase the chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, resulting in flash flooding risks in the area of burn scars. This increased risk and potential flooding could result in road closures and travel delays.
paininthepass.info

Chance For Rain Showers And Thunderstorms Wednesday

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Southern California Weather Force has issued a Weather Watch on Wednesday for Southern California. A low-pressure west of Southern California and a old leftover Hurricane Blas’ moisture will be streaming into Western Mexico will bring a strong surge of moisture through the region on Wednesday morning.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
WJON

Summertime By George Starts Wednesday Night in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Summertime By George kicks off Wednesday. The free summer concert series hosted by the St. Cloud Rotary Club runs from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. every Wednesday through August 24th at Lake George. Wednesday night's opening act is Kat Blue followed by the headliner Mason Dixon Line.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy