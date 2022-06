Colts RB Nyheim Hines is looking forward to working with veteran QB Matt Ryan this season. “When we get a certain defense, we know Matt is going out there to try to kill,” Hines said, via Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star. “He makes the tight throws when he needs to. He’s not missing the layups. It’s all on the quarterback. Quarterback play is everything. We’re going to have the great quarterback play this year. When the box is stacked, he’s going to see it and make the reads to get out of it. When it’s not stacked, he’s not going to be scared to hand the ball off. Matt has the keys, and we’re going to go as far as he goes.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO