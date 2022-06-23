ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

2022 NBA draft: Live stream, how to watch, TV channel, start time

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mPyPe_0gJaSE8W00
Photo by David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

In a milestone day for the franchise’s rebuilding efforts, Houston enters Thursday’s 2022 NBA draft with three first-round selections. The most noteworthy is clearly the No. 3 pick, which will likely result in Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren or Duke’s Paolo Banchero joining the Rockets for the 2022-23 season.

But which of those talented frontcourt players will it be? And who will be on the board later in the first round, when the Rockets are currently slotted to pick at No. 17 (via Brooklyn) and No. 26 (via Dallas)?

That’s what we will find out live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Following the draft, the Rockets will hold a virtual media availability with general manager Rafael Stone, and a press conference introducing the newest Rockets will likely be held on Friday at the Toyota Center.

Until then, we wait, with Houston’s fate intrinsically tied to teams ahead of them in the order.

Here’s how to watch, along with what to watch for.

