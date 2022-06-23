ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Leader: Apple Continues to Top World Sales Charts

By Stephen Silver
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Apple models in the top ten, however, were 89 percent of the company’s total iPhone sales. In Counterpoint Research’s monthly April analysis of the global smartphone market, the top of the list was dominated by Apple’s iPhone. Different iPhone models took the top four spots and five of the top...

Great Leap Forward: North Korea Has a New Smartphone

Reports indicate the new “Madusan” smartphone, while having greater storage and a more advanced camera, will lack the ability to delete viewing history. Historically, North Korea has trailed the rest of the world when it comes to mobile phones. It has the equivalent of a 3G wireless network, two generations behind what’s offered in most of the Western world. Huawei, according to a Washington Post report in 2019, helped secretly build North Korea’s wireless network.
Tech Giants Form Metaverse Standards Group

Though in its general infancy now, the metaverse is seen as having a wide variety of applications. Most tech companies seem to agree that the metaverse is the future, although they don’t appear to have an agreement on what it will look like or how it will work. The...
America Must Stand Up For Human Rights in India

If America is to remain a credible voice on the issue of religious freedom, it must take a stand against human rights violations in India, before the country is beyond the point of no return. Violence against religious minorities has grown rapidly under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
AI Favors Autocracy, But Democracies Can Still Fight Back

AI will prove to be a powerful tool for autocrats, but that doesn't mean democracies can't gain the upper hand. As Ben Buchanan and Andrew Imbrie note in their recent book, “AI’s [artificial intelligence’s] new capabilities are both marvels and distractions.” The marvel versus distraction dichotomy is an interesting one: due to the two possible natures of AI, the question of whether advances in AI will favor autocracies or democracies has come to the forefront of the tech and global power debate. On the one hand, AI has the potential to tackle some of the world’s most challenging social problems, such as issues related to healthcare, the environment, and crisis response, leading some to believe that democracies will wield AI to create a future for human good. On the other hand, some fear AI-enabled surveillance, information campaigns, and cyber operations will empower existing tyrants and produce new ones, leading to a future where autocracies thrive and democracies struggle.
