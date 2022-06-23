Global Leader: Apple Continues to Top World Sales Charts

AI will prove to be a powerful tool for autocrats, but that doesn't mean democracies can't gain the upper hand. As Ben Buchanan and Andrew Imbrie note in their recent book, “AI’s [artificial intelligence’s] new capabilities are both marvels and distractions.” The marvel versus distraction dichotomy is an interesting one: due to the two possible natures of AI, the question of whether advances in AI will favor autocracies or democracies has come to the forefront of the tech and global power debate. On the one hand, AI has the potential to tackle some of the world’s most challenging social problems, such as issues related to healthcare, the environment, and crisis response, leading some to believe that democracies will wield AI to create a future for human good. On the other hand, some fear AI-enabled surveillance, information campaigns, and cyber operations will empower existing tyrants and produce new ones, leading to a future where autocracies thrive and democracies struggle.

