The Florida Mutineers made yet another roster change today by bringing in Brendan “2ReaL” Stockdale, the Call of Duty League team announced. 2ReaL will be making his Call of Duty League debut on the Mutineers after having played through different Challengers leagues throughout the last three years. While 2ReaL’s previous performances in Challengers didn’t land him a starting spot, his recent performances in Vanguard have proven that he is a top contender in the game. Between WhateverItTakes and Shady Kings, he’s placed second at the last four Challengers events and most recently won the Toronto Open.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO