ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Du Quoin, IL

George Robert Tilley of Du Quoin

Daily Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Robert Tilley, 83, of Du Quoin, passed away at 4:52 p.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022 at his residence. George had retired from the U.S. Army. He was a Vietnam War veteran and served from 1958 until 1979. George owned and operated...

www.dailyregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Street Machine Nationals roll into Du Quoin

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - It’s a weekend of hot rods and cool rides in Du Quoin. The Continental Tire Street Machine Nationals is back at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds with dozens of vehicles lined up for enthusiasts to enjoy. The event continues Saturday, June 25 at 9...
DU QUOIN, IL
wrul.com

Bailey Team Makes Stop in Carmi Thursday

After trips to Carmi, Mt. Carmel, McLeansboro and more yesterday (Thursday), the Darren Bailey for Governor team remains in the region on the candidate’s 102 counties in 14 days tour. While Bailey himself remained in the Chicago area to prepare for a final debate, running mate Stephanie Trussell is speaking to crowds to help shore up support ahead of Tuesday’s primary.
CARMI, IL
FOX2Now

Small earthquake rattles southwest Illinois

ELLIS GROVE, Ill. – There was a small earthquake southeast of St. Louis Friday night. The USGS reports a 2.2 magnitude quake occurred about four miles east of Ellis Grove, Illinois at around 7:50 pm. The depth was around 6.5 miles. The earthquake happened in the Illinois Basin of...
ELLIS GROVE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Du Quoin, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Obituaries
Du Quoin, IL
Obituaries
State
Florida State
City
Pinckneyville, IL
State
Indiana State
State
South Carolina State
KFVS12

Leaders gathered in Cairo for updates on the Alexander-Cairo port project

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) -Illinois state leaders gathered at the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi rivers with an update on the Alexander-Cairo port project. It’s a project those in Alexander county and southern Illinois have been waiting on for some time. “Everyone of us up here, democrat and republican,...
CAIRO, IL
KFVS12

Fourth of July events in the Heartland 2022

(KFVS) - Communities throughout the Heartland will be celebrating the nation’s independence. Send us your Fourth of July events to news@kfvs12.com. The city of Jackson will hold its Independence Day Celebration on Monday, July 4. Activities will include a 5K run/walk that starts at 7:04 a.m., the Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show by The Capaha Antique Car Club from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sycamore Lane, mud volleyball at 9 a.m. at Pavilion 1, golf ball drop at 4:30 p.m. at Legion Baseball Field, The Quarantine Band at 7 p.m. at Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell, Jackson Municipal Band Concert at 8 p.m. also at the band shell and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at City Park. Food stands and a beer garden will also be set up at Parkview Drive starting at 9 a.m.
JACKSON, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

State agency buys building in Salem to coordinate disaster response in Southern Illinois

Salem is now playing a key role to disaster response and recovery across Southern Illinois. The Illinois Department of Emergency Management Agency Public Information Officer Kevin Sur has confirmed they have purchased a warehouse building at 327 South Hotze Road in the West Side Salem Industrial Park where supplies for disaster response will be stored.
SALEM, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#War Veteran#The U S Army#Funeral Home
KFVS12

Small earthquake reported in Randolph County, Ill.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was reported in Randolph County Friday night, June 24. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered at 7:50 p.m. approximately 3.9 miles east of Ellis Grove. The epicenter is directly north of Chester, approximately 5.5 miles. At this time, no...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
wfcnnews.com

100 Years Later: The Herrin Massacre

HERRIN, ILLINOIS (WFCN) - One hundred years ago today, just outside the small town of Herrin, Illinois, 24 people were killed in a union mine violence standoff. The tension first began when William Lester, owner of the Southern Illinois Coal Company, paid 50 men from Chicago to work for him while his UMWA miners participated in a nationwide strike.
Effingham Radio

Fatal Traffic Crash In Marion County

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. Illinois Route 37 at Sassafras Road, Marion County. June 23, 2022 at approximately 9:51 a.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1 – 2005 Red Dodge Truck. Unit 2 – 2017 Black Ford Truck. DRIVERS:. Unit 1 – Jessie...
MARION COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Former Anna, Ill. man convicted in domestic battery trial

Man accused of shooting gun into occupied vehicle in Steele, Mo. Gov. Parson proclaims June as Dairy Month in Mo. Governor Mike Parson proclaimed June as Dairy Month in Mo. Natural gas rates going up in Mo. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Natural gas rates in Mo. going up. Deadly...
STEELE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
kbsi23.com

Plans in place to replace Chester Bridge

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – For 80 years, the Chester Bridge has connected Chester, Ill., and Perryville, Mo. But the time has come to replace it. Replacing the bridge will take years, but Project Director Brian Okenfuss said it is a necessary undertaking. “The Chester Bridge has been in poor...
PERRYVILLE, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

State Police release details on fatal crash on Route 37 south of Salem

Illinois State Police have released details on the fatal crash on Route 37 at the Sassafras Road intersection south of Salem. The victim is identified as 43-year-old Jessie Scott of Valier. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the other vehicle that received life-threatening injuries and was air-lifted from the scene to a regional hospital is identified as 32-year-old Ryne Smith of Centralia.
SALEM, IL
Daily Register

Pavelonis opens up first round of US Senior Open with +4

It was an up and down day for Britt Pavelonis as the Harrisburg native turned in a +4 in the opening round of the US Senior Open Thursday and sits tied for 64th. Pavelonis, who started his day on the back nine at at Saucon Valley Country Club, opened his round with a par 4 on No. 10. That followed back-to-back bogeys to put him at +2 on his round, but Pavelonis birdied the par-3 17th and turned in a 36.
HARRISBURG, IL
kbsi23.com

2 arrested after death of 3-year-old girl in Carbondale

(KBSI) – Two Carbondale residents face child endangerment charges after a 3-year-old girl died. Isaac Hill, 45 and Katrina S. Simelton, 41, each face a charges of child endangerment (Class 3 Felony). The child was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Illinois State Police notified...
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Carbondale police asking for help locating two missing teens

CARBONDALE, IL — Police say that Ashanti and Basheer Tucker were last seen in the 1900 block of Old West Main St. in Carbondale around 1:19 a.m. on June 24. 14-year-old Ashanti is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. 13-year-old Basheer is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
CARBONDALE, IL
wjpf.com

Pedestrian killed Tuesday on Route 13 near Marion

MARION, Ill. (WJPF) — A Marion man was killed Tuesday when he was hit by a car. At about 11:00 p.m., Marion Police say Louis Hayes, 40, was struck near the intersection of Route 13 and Old Bainbridge Trail. Hayes was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of...
MARION, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy