The Milwaukee Bucks have selected Marjon Beauchamp with the No.24 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Marjon Beauchamp averaged 15.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game during his time with the G-League Ignite, and those numbers should translate to the NBA as he continues his development with the Milwaukee Bucks. He has a 7’0 wingspan along with a solid frame and the size to compete in the league. Beauchamp does have some glaring weaknesses on the defensive side of the ball and can sometimes lack physicality, but he has raw talent with a ton of room for improvement.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO