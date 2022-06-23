ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surgical outcomes of orbital evisceration with primary orbital implant placement in patients with endophthalmitis

By Kenneth Ka Hei Lai
Nature.com
 5 days ago

This study reports the surgical outcomes of evisceration with primary orbital implant placement in patients with endophthalmitis and analyses the association with implant exposure and extrusion. Methods. A retrospective, multicentre, Chinese cohort study. Review of medical records and orbital images of patients who underwent evisceration with primary orbital implant...

www.nature.com

